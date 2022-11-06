The problem with art prize communication

Why do people enter art prizes and writing competitions, and apply for grants or fellowships?

In addition to the possibility of acknowledgement, prize money or support for a bigger project, applications allow an arts professional or practitioner to extend themselves and get more comfortable with putting their creative practice out into the big wide world. I know this from my own experience and confidence journey.

While success is never guaranteed, that’s OK. We all know these opportunities are competitive. What doesn’t sit well is the huge disparity between organisations in how entrant-communication is managed during an award or grant process.

There are good examples. One organisation sent a highly individualised email that let me know I wasn’t successful in my application for grant funding, then included small – but specific – points of unexpected individual feedback. They also provided information about how many applications were received and overall comments about the quality of the field, giving the applicant a sense of value. My disappointment sat alongside an overall sense that my application had been appreciated.

A negative experience came courtesy of a major organisation, which announced the shortlist for an award in a general email to its big mailing list. So, rather than receive an email with a ‘thanks but no thanks’, unsuccessful applicants had to click the link to see whether or not they’d been shortlisted.

The organisation likely contacted shortlisted entrants ahead of this general announcement, embedding an ‘us and them/A list, B list’ feeling. The lack of specific communication to applicants was devoid of care or consideration.

Some prizes do even less. Another experience was a general email to all entrants making it clear that no one would be notified privately, instead encouraging everyone to keep an eye on the organisation’s social media. This strategy may be time-efficient for the organisers, but places the unreasonable burden for monitoring the outcome on applicants.

Putting yourself forward for an award, prize or grant is not an easy thing to do. Many applications require significant time and effort, especially for anyone who is not adept at singing their own praises. Many artists, me among them, struggle when faced with the challenge of writing even a single paragraph about themselves or their work.

For anyone applying for grants or awards on a freelance basis (rather than during paid work time), the adage that ‘time equals money’ definitely applies. As an applicant, you need to weigh up what your goals are, your costs (both financial and time) against realistic outcomes, in order to determine if that equation is worth the end game.

There’s also a psychological cost, as putting yourself forward is an act of vulnerability. Emotions can strike hard both before and after hitting ‘submit’. I’ve developed a pretty thick skin through my years of applying for grants and prizes, as well as submitting articles, but that protective covering easily stretches thin when putting yourself in a position of being judged by others.

A lack of genuine entrant-communication can serve a real blow to one’s self-esteem. To see winners announced when you haven’t yet been notified of your failure hits hard.

By contrast, more considerate communication – regardless of the actual outcome – can leave an entrant with a positive feeling towards the organisation, respected as a creator, acknowledged as a professional practitioner and satisfied they haven’t embarrassed themselves by trying.

Tips for applying to prizes and grants:

Put yourself forward, even if doing so sits outside your comfort zone. Don’t overdo it – choose opportunities that align strongly with your work and/or your career goals.

Consider applying an achievement in itself, regardless of the outcome.

Check announcement dates when you apply and consider setting yourself a reminder for the lead-up.

Be prepared for varying levels and quality of communication, but don’t be afraid to check in if anything is unclear.

Give feedback when communication does not feel respectful of you and your work.

Communication tips for host organisations: