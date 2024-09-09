Grief, hilarity, classics and culture are celebrated in Belvoir’s 2025 season

New Australian plays, an acclaimed First Nations work, adaptations of Helen Garner and Virginia Woolf, and the force of nature that is cabaret artiste Meow Meow are among the highlights of Belvoir’s 2025 season, which was launched by Artistic Director Eamon Flack on Monday night (9 September).

Nine plays are featured in the season, including Arrernte playwright Declan Furber Gillick’s critically acclaimed Jacky, a Melbourne Theatre Company (MTC) production about a young Aboriginal man navigating the tensions between black and white culture, which Belvoir is co-presenting with Sydney Festival.

Praised as ‘a work of theatre that manages to feel vitally important and current while being enormously entertaining, hilarious and heartbreaking’ in Kate Mulqueen’s five-star review for ArtsHub, Jacky – which stars Helpmann Award-winner Guy Simon as its titular protagonist – opens a season of plays that collectively add to Belvoir’s 41-year history of Australian storytelling.

‘Belvoir is a great big ongoing unfinished story made up of all the stories we tell, have ever told, and are yet to tell. Every new show adds to this gargantuan decades-long group-improvisation. It is a tale told by thousands. An epic hundreds of episodes long. Full of heroism and feats of daring. Ever-changing. Full of unexpectedness and happy accident. Belonging to everyone and no one. Turning good capitalist dollars into vanishing acts of theatricality. A river of life. A celebration. We’d love you to join us – again or for the first time – for another year of keeping the whole shebang going,’ Flack said of the 2025 season.

Belvoir’s Artistic Director Eamon Flack. Photo: Supplied.

Highlights include a new adaptation of Helen Garner’s award-winning 2009 novel The Spare Room, starring Judy Davis in her first stage role in 14 years alongside Elizabeth Alexander, and Song of First Desire, a new play by Andrew Bovell (When the Rain Stops Falling, Things I Know to Be True), written for a Madrid-based theatre company with which Bovell has had a long relationship, and exploring the impact of the Franco dictatorship on several generations of a Spanish family.

Two members of the original Spanish cast, Jorge Muriel and Borja Maestre, will join Australian actors Kerry Fox and Sarah Pierse for Song of First Desire’s English-language premiere.

MTC co-production The Wrong Gods by S. Shakthidharan (Counting and Cracking), which melds a mother-daughter relationship with questions about the price of progress; Big Girls Don’t Cry by Gumbaynggirr/Wiradjuri playwright Dalara Williams, focused on three young black women preparing for their debutante ball in Redfern in 1966; and a brand new adaptation of Virginia Woolf’s original gender-bender Orlando by Carissa Licciardello and Elsie Yager (A Room of One’s Own, Scenes from the Climate Era) have also been programmed.

Other highlights include a new production of Shakespeare’s King Lear starring Australian stage and screen legend Colin Friels, a new outing for award-winning cabaret icon Meow Meow in Meow Meow’s The Red Shoes (co-produced with Black Swan State Theatre Company and Malthouse Theatre) and director Simon Phillips returning to Belvoir after a 25-year hiatus with Grief Is the Thing With Feathers – adapted from Max Porter’s novel of the same name, which was acclaimed by The Guardian as a ‘deeply moving book about death and its grief-stricken consolations – love and art’.

Subscriptions for Belvoir’s 2025 season are on sale now.