ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

Second cab off the ranks is the Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, in which poet, novelist, publisher and youth educator Dominic Hoey covers handling rejection and setbacks, ways to promote yourself, the value and tips on international residencies and takes you through ways of writing your bio.

In this week’s video, the final contribution in this second Learning Module, Hoey explains how it really does take a village, by advising creatives how importance it is to: Build a Community.

Look out for the first one in the next series of videos, Module 3, Media and Publicity, where New Zealand publicist Michelle Lafferty of Elephant Publicity shares the tips and tricks from her years in the business. First cab off the ranks will be a video entitled All Hail the Brief.

The video Selling Yourself – Learning Module 2, Build a Community was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

