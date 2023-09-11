Pathways for artists

As Australia’s cultural sector gets a top-down revamp with the announcement of Creative Australia, it’s important that as an industry we create grassroots pathways for professional development for artists at all points of their career. Here at La Mama Theatre, we are increasingly aware of this yawning gap that creators are crying out to have filled. We were overwhelmed with interest in our 2023 pilot Pathways program, showing not only a need for practical support and development of the work, but a deep longing for community in what can be an isolating vocation.

Through some dark days in the last few years, it has been challenging for many of us to imagine a bright and exciting future theatrical landscape in Australia. Where are we heading if the message to young people is that life as an artist isn’t possible? When the message to seasoned artists is that they are no longer valued? With universities closing their theatre departments, youth organisations shutting up shop and only the very select few getting into the state-based institutions or prohibitively expensive private providers that remain, why would any young person decide that a life in theatre is for them?

We are at risk of going down a path where only privileged voices are telling safe stories to uninspired audiences and I have, in truth, felt so concerned about how the beautiful and talented artists I know and am yet to know could function, make art, in such trying circumstances. We all know life as an independent artist has always been very hard, but in recent times it has, for many, been pushed to the edge of impossible.

Every day I’m faced with conversations with artists on the brink of giving up after another rejection, or not knowing how to get started, or develop a script, or find a team, write a grant application, engage with a dramaturg, craft that ending, make their first show … the list goes on. But theatre is my love language; it’s how I and so many close to me communicate and make sense of the world and, despite the challenges, artists keep showing up, day after day, email after email, undefeated, defiant, desperate for an opportunity in a world where so much funding and opportunity would be available to them if they were sportspeople or mining magnates, or in the building industry…

I’m buoyed by Revive and the new direction of Creative Australia. It is a positive step in the right direction. And despite all the knocks – the pandemic and the loss of funding and the upheaval in the wider cultural landscape – La Mama is still here, and very much aware of the increased urgency to provide additional support, to hold the hands of artists a little more firmly, to open the door a little wider, to proactively take steps to feed and nourish to make sure the theatre we’re watching in 10, 20, 50 years to come, is well-crafted and powerful, and that it allows us to better understand humanity as the world progresses in new, sometimes extreme, sometimes terrifying ways.

Read: National Cultural Policy revives unfamiliar hope

In my role at La Mama, I’m on the frontline. We receive hundreds of scripts annually, are in dialogue with just as many independent artists and our audiences themselves are often artists too. People walk through our doors daily, looking for a pathway into life as an artist, to have someone take their precious story seriously, to find their people, to say something, to hear something, to be part of something. La Mama has always offered pathways for artists organically, inherently, feeding Australia’s theatre-making ecology through our presentation of thousands of new Australian works.

While we proudly continue this, recent experience has taught us that many artists are seeking more – in need of more: hands-on support, guidance, training, connection, conversation, opportunities for their work to be not just presented but developed alongside and within a community. In this increasingly difficult time for artists, I think we need to make it that bit more direct, make that offering broad and fulsome, which is where our Pathways program comes in.

Pathways 2023 was originally conceived by our script reader Mari Lourey, who herself has a great deal of lived experience when it comes to the challenges of life as a playwright. Her core idea (and working alongside Glenn Shea and many industry peers to execute) has resulted in a very happy success for La Mama as a community evolved, scripts strengthened, and opportunities continue to unfold. And in considering the impact of experienced peers’ wisdom, one on one dramaturgy, mentoring and community, the rigour of process, and dynamic thinking that I’ve observed going into these works and artists, I’m really looking forward to seeing the fully realised production outcomes of the three works from the program we have chosen for La Mama seasons in 2024, and the future trajectory of all artists involved.

Building on 2023’s strong foundation is our Writing Intensive 2024 and the Pathways program is expanding significantly to include Emerge (Youth), Mentorships, Professional Development Series, Dramaturgical Support and Connect sessions, all aimed at empowering our artists and enriching the sector. Offering these programs at La Mama’s grassroots level democratises opportunity, and we have additionally ensured that open-access components of the program will be available both in the theatre and online.

La Mama understands that emerging into a theatrical career is ongoing and iterative, shifting, re-emerging and then un-emerging can happen many times. Supported learning environments can have profound impacts at all stages. We also understand that additional opportunity needs to be created for the next generation, for individuals with barriers to access and for those voices from who we haven’t heard enough. Running Pathways within and alongside a vibrant active theatre-making space, where artists of all persuasions are meeting and making and talking and exploring, makes for a fertile environment to learn and grow.

La Mama is, as ever, responding to the needs of our artists and community. We are well-placed to make this small offering to compensate for all the horrors mentioned above, the shutting down of institutions and the noticeable cuts in foundational and developmental organisations across the country. We are responding to the now and looking to the future. We can do this only in conjunction with excellent industry peers and colleagues, artist input and the amazing support of the John T Reid Charitable Trusts, Australian Plays Transform and others. I’m confident that little steps like these can over time, have a major impact. Investing in future artists is an industry-wide, top to bottom, ever-present responsibility.

Details and application processes for Pathways 2024 will open in December.

Connect sessions in October invite consultation from artists and community. All welcome, bookings required.