Nearly 5 million photos are taken daily – so here’s how to stand out

According to new research from UK photo printing giant Max Spielmann, over 90% of daily photos are now captured with smartphones, as opposed to professional or even film cameras.

The company states: ‘In fact, only 7.5% are taken on “proper” cameras.’ The same research revealed that 1.8 trillion photos are taken every year, worldwide, using our phones – or about 4.7 billion a day.

It’s clear that a lot can be said for the democratisation of photography and the publishing of images, thanks to social media.

Passionate photographers are turning to the power and connectivity of social media to mark World Photography Day this year (19 August), which has adopted the theme ‘An Entire Day’. Everyone is encouraged to post a photo or video taken on 19 August, to capture an entire day around the world under the social media tag #WorldPhotographyDay.

And now that World Photography Week has kicked off, with a week-long celebration of the medium in all its nuanced versions, at ArtsHub, we thought it would be an opportune moment to take a dip into the archive and reflect on some tips and stories from the sector.

Standing out in photograph competitions

Earlier this year, ArtsHub’s Celina Lei spoke with Head On Founder and Creative Director, Moshe Rosenzveig OAM, to get his advice on how photographers can stand out in a competition.

One of his key tips was to think outside the box with image captions, to expand context. ‘Remember judges don’t have much time to read,’ says Rosenzveig. ‘Don’t describe what’s in the picture, but write something that complements it.’

Dummies’ guide to studio photography

Taking studio photographs. Photo: Cottonbro, Pexels.

Dipping into the archive is my quick “dummies’ guide” to studio photography. Having had my own artist-run space and now studio business, I’m very aware that the need for good photos is always pressing – but so is the budget.

I took a look at some of the hacks and tricks to help you make your move online, not only look better, but find new audiences for your work without costing a fortune. This story steps through everything from studio set-ups to lighting to touch-ups.

Getting your head around intimate photography

David Burton took a look at the recent rise in nude, boudoir and intimate photography, with some surprising results, in his article, Intimate photography: the new therapy? Burton said, ‘Nude and boudoir shoots have exploded in popularity in Australia. The photographers offering them say the work is emotional, fulfilling and mind-bending.’

He spoke with three diverse photo studios on what is driving the trend. ‘Jaq, owner of Gang of Babes Photography in Melbourne, said, ‘For any photoshoot – the question is “who is this for?” And, of course, it’s for you, so you can feel empowered and confident.’ On the rise in intimate photography, Jaq added, ‘It’s not about sexy; it’s about body neutrality.’

Jobs for photographers

Photography as a profession. Photo: Jeshoots, Pexels.

Despite the rise in phone photography, there is still a booming industry for professional photographers, as our world has become increasingly digital – and competitive for that standout image.

ArtsHub has looked at several specialist careers in the field, including having a chat with Pia Johnson on how performance photography captures the magic of a live show.

‘What I love about performance photography is that I get to keep small moments of the show – that are my chosen moments – forever. I think deciding when to click the shutter is a personal one,’ Johnson told ArtsHub’s Celina Lei, adding, that you need to be able to ‘read a room, understand what making theatre or performance is and how it works, be flexible and work hard,’ for this career.

One of Australia’s most celebrated photographers is John Gollings, who has snapped everything from our iconic buildings to Mick Jagger. He told ArtsHub how it all started at the age of nine. Today, he is still using a large-format camera, and is passionate about documenting the world’s lost cities and architecture. He said he got his break by saying ‘yes to everything’.

With disarming honesty he noted, ‘Commercial photography, my day job, is very competitive and low prices are the only criterion often.’

Daniel Boud has photographed celebrities from Flume to Cate Blanchett and artist Ai Wei Wei, and has worked with most major Australian arts companies. But as a freelance arts photographer, he told ArtsHub, ‘Probably 80% of my work is behind a desk or travelling. There’s so much admin involved in running a business.’

He said the greatest misconception about his job is, ‘Perhaps it’s the idea that it’s all glamour, and I’m brushing shoulders with celebrities all the time. And although I do get to meet some fascinating people, and share a brief intimate moment with them while I take their picture, it’s not like we become best friends after that.’

World Photography Week runs from 12-26 August. Remember to post and use the hashtag #worldphotographyday on Monday 19 August.