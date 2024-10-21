ArtsHub‘s friends across the Tasman at The Big Idea have produced a series of learning modules offering advice from experts on core topics and aimed at helping creatives along the road to success in their practice. There are four separate modules, each comprising a series of linked videos. Learning Module 1, Roadmap to Success, has eight videos; Module 2, Selling Yourself, has five videos; Module 3, Media and Publicity, has five videos and Module 4, Networking and Mentoring, has five videos.

Until the end of the year ArtsHub will share these one of these videos every Monday in order that Australian creatives can benefit from their wisdom, practical advice and expertise too.

We’re currently sharing the Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, in which New Zealand publicist Michelle Lafferty of Elephant Publicity shares the tips and tricks from her years in the business. With 25 years of experience, Lafferty has worked extensively on festivals, tours, shows and openings across all genres. In this module she covers the elements of a successful publicity campaign.

In this week’s video, the second part of this third Learning Module, Lafferty explains how you move on from the all-inclusive publicity brief into the next vital component, the media release. If you already know that time-poor people may only read your headline and perhaps the first paragraph (if you’re lucky), how do you make those exciting enough to grab the attention?

Look out for the next one in this series of videos, Success in the Media, where Lafferty delivers the chapter that requires “quite a lot of creativity and a little bit of chutzpah!”

The video Media and Publicity – Learning Module 3, Media Release was originally published on The Big Idea’s Learning Network. You can find it here.

