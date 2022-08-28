Guide to making the most of art fairs

With Sydney Contemporary (8 – 11 September) and the Affordable Art Fair Melbourne (1 – 4 September) on the horizon, ArtsHub compiles a go-to guide on how to make the most out of your time at these mega events.

Look at the events schedule

Increasingly art fairs host a breadth of rigorously curated programs including talks, workshops and artist presentations. While strolling leisurely may be your style, checking out one or two of these programs can provide insights on global trends and deepen the understanding of artistic practices.

For example Sydney Contemporary will host a conversation on ’Global Indigenous Contemporary Art: Ethics And Agency’ on 8 September, ’Unsolved Art Thefts: A Journey Through The Mystery and Conplexities of Art Crime’ on 11 September, and Mobile Making Workshop with Nadia Hernandez throughout the fair, plus more.

Highlights at the Affordable Art Fair include Artists in Action at the Creative Hub, showcasing everything from oil painting to life-sized sketching, and augmented reality project The Way We Dance by Yuh Egami from the Hong Kong Ballet.

Start conversations

The second most important tip on the Affordable Art Fair site states to ’don’t be shy, ask questions’ and this couldn’t be stressed enough.

Not only for galleries and artists, art fairs are a super-charged networking event where people are gathered in one place, in a good mood (with the help of a little booze) and open to talking about art.

Starting conversations can lead to new network, connections and ideas, and even help you gain insights into the sector.

In addition, when you are interested in purchasing a work, don’t be afraid to ask for the price if they are not clearly labelled already.

Make use of social media

Social media can be a great way to get a head start on works that catch your eye as galleries will usually start posting a few days before the fair opens.

Instagram is the most commonly used platform and provides a visual representation of what’s on offer that can help you plan a route ahead of the time.

During the fair it can also be useful to make note of galleries and booths that you found engaging, and remember to follow their social media accounts to be kept in the loop.

And of course, buy an artwork you love

With the myriad of works presented at art fairs and the range of prices that could accommodate different budgets, taking home a piece of work you love is one of the best ways to make the most out of an art fair.

Be sure to ask for a copy of the artist’s bio if you are unfamiliar with their practice and ask to be added to the gallery’s mailing list to follow along with their development.