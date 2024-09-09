News

 > Career Advice

5 ways to spot and avoid vanity publishers

How to avoid a publisher that profits not from selling books, but from asking authors to pay for publishing expenses.
9 Sep 2024 9:00
Thuy On
The word "DANGER" is spraypainted in red on the ground. vanity publishers

Writing and Publishing

‘…their income stream derives from selling writers the dream of publication.’ Photo: Matt Artz, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Publishing is a hard and very competitive industry and, upon numerous rejections from traditional commercial publishing houses, wannabe authors who do not feel that they have the time and business acumen to self-publish may turn to another outfit to help them release their books. But beware of vanity presses; they are predatory and take advantage of the vulnerability of writers who are desperate to see their words in print.

Remember traditional publishers produce books; they are not service providers. They take on any financial risk associated with publishing a work. Vanity publishers upend this model; they don’t care and are not selective about the quality of a manuscript or its possible appeal to the market. That’s because their income stream derives from selling writers the dream of publication.

Here are five ways you can spot them.

Familiarise yourself with their contract and terms and conditions

You have to first recognise what constitutes vanity publishing in order to avoid their dubious practices. While a traditional publisher normally pays the writer for the right to publish their books by way of an advance (and, later, royalties if the book earns out its advance), authors would have to pay for editorial, production and marketing services should they approach a vanity press and these costs are not insubstantial, often in the thousands. 

Do your research

Google is your friend here. Do a deep dive into the company’s name. Seek out any past customers to see the results of their investment into this press. It will not be surprising to hear of books that are riddled with formatting and grammatical/spelling errors because the company is trying to cut editorial costs by outsourcing to cheap and inexperienced labour.

Avoid any publisher that demands a large fee upfront

A vanity publisher’s business model necessitates payment from you before any actual production on your book can commence, so there is no incentive for them to do a good job of bringing your work to print. In other words, they make money by luring you in with claims of grandeur, but the subsequent book’s quality will most likely be inferior and the marketing negligible.

Watch out for hyperventilating promises

Be suspicious of any publisher who asserts that that they will make your book into a bestseller, make it available to all the major booksellers or are affiliated with Amazon. Publishing is an inexact science; no reputable company will ever promise large sales (unless you are already a household name like Trent Dalton or Liane Moriarty) and, moreover, vanity publishers wouldn’t have the sales connections to many of the large or independent bookstores to place your book there.

Read: 5 side hustles for writers

Beware of agents who seek to publish your work

Publishers and agents are daily inundated with unsolicited manuscripts; they have more than enough work with which to form their yearly schedules, so don’t fall for the ruse of someone who directly approaches you out of nowhere claiming to represent an imprint of a well-known mainstream publishing house and then offering to bring your manuscript to fruition for a substantial fee. 

Thuy On

Thuy On is the Reviews and Literary Editor of ArtsHub and an arts journalist, critic and poet who’s written for a range of publications including The Guardian, The Saturday Paper, Sydney Review of Books, The Australian, The Age/SMH and Australian Book Review. She was the books editor of The Big issue for 8 years. Her debut, a collection of poetry called Turbulence, came out in 2020 and was released by University of Western Australia Publishing (UWAP). Her second collection, Decadence, was published in July 2022, also by UWAP. Her third book, Essence, will be published in 2025. Twitter: @thuy_on Instagram: poemsbythuy

Related News

Visual Arts Performing Arts Film Digital Television News All Arts Reviews Features Fiction
More
Man sitting on chair being showered by floating paper sheets. Arts news.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

We report it – you read it. This week's top arts news stories.

Gina Fairley
Two panels: Left is author Katerina Gibson who ha short dark hair. She is wearing a singlet and standing in front of a pale painting that has an image of a skull and a close up eye. The right panel is the cover of her book, with 'The Temperature' broken up against a swirly, multi-coloured background and a shadow of a person.
Reviews

Book review: The Temperature, Katerina Gibson

Six characters whose lives intersect in a novel that takes the pulse of the times.

Nina Culley
Two panels. On left is author Ella Baxter. She is seated, with long brown hair. She's all in black. On the right is the cover of her book. 'Woo Woo' is in yellow font. It's overlaying images of fruit.
Reviews

Book review: Woo Woo, Ella Baxter

An unsettling book about art and creativity ... and being stalked.

Laura Pettenuzzo
Two panels. On the left is a black and white photo of author Andrew Stafford, who has short, fair hair. On the right is the cover of his book, with Pig City in red and white font. There is a suited man with a gun and policemen in the background.
Reviews

Book review: Pig City, Andrew Stafford

A reprint to mark its 20th birthday, this book is still relevant.

David Burton
Two panels. On left is author Michelle Brasier, blonde and laughing with a light blue top. On right is the cover of her book, with My Brother's ashes are in a sandwich bag in black italics and her name in capitals. There is a photo of her with her eyes closed and her mouth half opened.
Reviews

Book review: My Brother's Ashes are in a Sandwich Bag, Michelle Brasier

A memoir that covers life and death, humour and heartache.

Hayley Thomas
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login