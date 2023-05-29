Winner of prestigious 2023 Ramsay Art Prize announced

Performance artist Ida Sophia is the winner of the ‘life-changing’ Ramsay Art Prize for 2023. An Adelaidean who has studied at the Marina Abramović Institute for the Preservation of Performance Art in Greece, Ida Sophia’s work spans performance art, media, sculpture and installation.

Presented biennially by the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) and funded in perpetuity by the James and Diana Ramsay Foundation, the Prize includes an award of $100,000 and acquisition of the winning work by AGSA to become part of the Permanent Collection. The Foundation was established in 2008 by Diana Ramsay AO and now honours the legacy of both James and Diana Ramsay – South Australia’s leading philanthropists – and their spirit of generosity. It aims to impact the lives of many people by fostering excellence in the arts, health innovations and programs for young people.

The Ramsay Art Prize is Australia’s most generous prize for artists under 40 and is designed to support and encourage contemporary Australian artists to make their best work at a pivotal moment in their career. It is indeed life-changing and career-defining for any young artist to win the award and so become a museum-quality artist. Previous winners include another South Australian artist Kate Bohunnis in 2021 for her kinetic sculpture edges of excess and Vincent Namatjira in 2019 with Close Contact, a double-sided portrait in acrylic paint on plywood.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Nicholas Ross, Chair of the Ramsay Foundation, said, ‘The Ramsay Art Prize embodies the values and vision of James and Diana’s legacy. It is a privilege to provide young artists with the opportunity to radically change their trajectory, and we look forward to seeing Ida Sophia’s career flourish.’

AGSA director, Rhana Devenport, echoed these sentiments, saying, ‘The Ramsay Art Prize sets out to elevate and accelerate careers for contemporary Australian artists. Ida Sophia is clearly at a pivotal point in her career.’

Ida Sophia, born Mount Gambier, South Australia 1989, ‘Witness’, 2022, Adelaide and Beachport, South Australia, single-channel HD 4k video; Courtesy the artist. Photo: Thomas McCammon.

Ida Sophia’s video work, Witness, was a unanimous choice by the judging panel. Devenport praised the work as being ‘technically and conceptually resolved, capturing the breadth of her practice to this point’.

Witness is a performance-based single-screen video that runs for 12 minutes and 12 seconds. It features Ida Sophia in performance, undergoing a repetitive and intense series of underwater submergences in the arms of a bigger and stronger man. As the video plays goes on, these submergences become more unsettling, and even threatening, taking the act of baptism to the depths of relentless obsession.

Ida Sophia says the performance-for-video work was informed by her childhood experience of watching her father’s baptism. This was a profound event for her father, for whom it held deep religious meaning; it was also a profoundly moving event for the seven-year-old Sophie (as she was then known) with the sad realisation that her father loved Jesus more than he loved her. She says the work suggests how actions of vain hope can be gruelling, violent and futile for both the participant and witness.

These themes inform much of Ida Sophia’s art practice, which often uses the body to render performative works in various materials. Starting with personal narratives, she investigates uncomfortable states within our human experience, based on the premise that representational pain in art is essential for the viewer to reflect on, process and evaluate within our faculties of reason, will and belief.

This year’s Ramsay Art Prize attracted more than 300 entries from artists across Australia. Judges Aaron Seeto (Director of the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara, Jakarta), Erin Coates (Perth-based visual artist and creative producer) and Nici Cumpston OAM (Artistic Director of Tarnanthi and Curator of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art at AGSA) selected 27 finalists. As Devenport said, the judges brought ‘energy, insight, simpatico and love’ to their very difficult challenge of choosing a winner.

Installation view: Ramsay Art Prize 2023 featuring Olive Gill-Hille’s ‘Nocturne’, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Photo: Saul Steed.

The finalists’ works can be viewed in the Ramsay Art Prize exhibition at AGSA and range across many different art forms including painting, drawing, textiles, sculpture, installation and moving image. From these, the judges were unanimous in their decision, describing Witness as being ‘sophisticated in concept and deeply emotive in subject’.

‘Witness impressed us with its sophisticated concept, personal symbolism and emotional connection to the site of performance,’ said Seeto. ‘We were particularly struck by the integration of durational performance and its translation into video, which created a visceral experience for the viewer.’

Walking through the exhibition, the first impression is of size and scale. Most of these are large-scale works, museum-sized pieces that need a gallery setting. Yankunytjatjara artist Zaachariaha Fielding’s suite of 16 works on cardboard is big and bold with a graffiti aesthetic. Fielding calls them ‘gremlins’ and each is a download of emotion, an outpouring. They represent the battling voices, internal and external, of flattery and insult, pleasure and pain. This work is a riotous melange of Indigenous art and street art. I love it!

Dream Lover by Carla Adams is a beautiful installation work that ponders fleeting connections with strangers that somehow create a lingering experience. Employing textile and sculptural techniques, Adams combines inexpensive craft materials, semi-precious stones, taxidermied animals and fossils, to articulate a yearning for connection – a longing for closeness that remains tantalisingly out of reach. At first glance, this is a decorative piece reminiscent of the decorations hanging in a child’s bedroom; look more closely, and there is something much more complex to enjoy.

Installation view: Ramsay Art Prize 2023, Art Gallery of South Australia, Adelaide. Photo: Saul Steed.

JD Reforma’s Fibre optics; an intranet of virtue is made up of 80 paintings on hand-felted ‘canvases’ made from coconut husks. On each one, Reforma has stencilled aphorisms found in everyday sources such as social media, popular culture and conversations. Again, this is a big, bold work that demands your attention.

The Ramsay Art Prize really is transformational for emerging and mid-career artists. This powerful and entrancing exhibition shows there is much to be excited about in Australian contemporary art. In the words of AGSA director Rhana Devenport at the presentation, ‘Art is good; art is true; art is the future.’

The Ramsay Art Prize 2023 exhibition runs until 27 August in galleries 8 to 11 at the Art Gallery of South Australia; entry is free. Voting in the $15,000 People’s Choice Award sponsored by LK closes at 5pm on 6 August.