Vale Leo Christie – passionate art supporter and gallery founder

Leo Christie, OAM, died on 28 May 2025 aged 91. Before anglicising his name, Leo was born Liandros Christodoulou, in Sydney on 21 June 1933. The son of Cleopatra Karayiannidis, and George Christodulou, he was raised among the milk bars of Sydney’s Greek migrant community with the help of his adored Aunt Stoula and Uncle George. It was a childhood that instilled a sense of community as he witnessed the resilience of those who had fled unrest to rebuild themselves in a new country.

An ambitious, talented and generous entrepreneur, Leo’s diverse career saw him establish his own legal

practice in his thirties, which became Christie and Partners, before entering consulting, property

development and philanthropy. While others may dream, Leo had faith in his judgement and vision and knew how to turn his ideas into realities that improved the urban fabric of Sydney itself. In 1999, he viewed a property on Danks Street, Waterloo, and envisaged an innovative gallery collective that would become a game changer for Sydney’s art world.

Collaborating with Utopia Art’s director, Christopher Hodges, and Paul and Sue Goble, Leo founded 2 Danks Street: nine gallery spaces, studios and the Danks Street Depo café. By concentrating several gallery spaces in one location for hire, this development opened the door for interstate and international gallerists and artists to embrace Sydney’s art world. Leo’s vision invigorated Waterloo as a cultural hub for over 15 years.

A food enthusiast equipped with his mother’s Greek recipes, Leo joined the Escoffier Society in 1970.

Members included the likes of Sydney’s renowned food critic Leo Schofield. For two decades the group

cooked for each other and dined together. As he became increasingly aware of Sydney’s food culture, Leo turned an interest into a serious passion by becoming involved in his son Sam Christie’s eponymous

Longrain restaurant.

More recently Leo was instrumental in providing mentorship and legal expertise for Jonathan Barthelmess and Sam’s now famous Greek restaurant in Potts Point, The Apollo. As a philanthropist, Leo volunteered on the board of the Salvation Army for a decade and fundraised for the New South Wales Cancer Council, during which time he, with others, conceptualised Daffodil Day NSW.

A passionate advocate for the art world, he fundraised for the Cancer Council by raising the profiles of Australian artists. He produced The Centenary Portfolio of Australian Artists and Ten Female Australian

Artists, which raised significant funds for charity. Later he continued his advocacy with Utopia Art Sydney, developing the Millennium Portfolio of Australian Aboriginal Artists: Crossroads, and Republic: A Public. Portfolio of Australian Artists, to elevate the presence and representation of Indigenous Australian artists.

In 2005 he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in recognition of his significant contribution across not-for-profit initiatives. Leo’s benefactions to the communities he cared deeply for were spurred by a genuine love of people.

Throughout his life he wholeheartedly celebrated his multiculturalism, bringing the influences of his Greek heritage to the Sydney community within which he became embedded. A sports enthusiast, he grew up forging friendships in The Olympic Club, a group of first-generation Greeks who gathered for sports competitions during the 1950s. With Leo, the Olympic Club evolved into a smaller weekly lunch group called ‘Pundamasi’, which translates approximately to ‘always together’ in Greek.

He later became the first Greek member of the Royal Sydney Golf Club which, until then, had a predominantly Anglo-Saxon heritage membership.

We live on in other people’s memories of us. It is Leo’s love of people, the company he gave and kept, that will see those close to him continue to hold dear the sparkle in his eyes, the glee of his chuckle, his fierce intelligence and wisdom, the cheek of his wit and his adventurous zest for life.

A loving husband and proud father, he leaves behind his wife Marion Borgelt, his two sons Sam and

Matthew Christie, two grandchildren Xanthe and Marlon, and many lifelong friends. He believed that

friendship and time are a person’s most valuable gifts, and because he lived with an embrace that took

neither for granted, he will not be forgotten.