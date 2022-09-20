Physical Theatre gets $2.3M boost

Circus is currently hot news.

As the National Circus Festival (NCF) returns to Mullumbimby next week with a four-day training program (26 -29 September) followed by a three-day Festival from 30 September to 2 October, and then productions like Girls with Altitude (Flying Fruit Fly Circus), Humans 2.0 (Circa), Interloper, and MATADOR la experiencia – to name just a few circus productions raising the profile of the artform with stellar reviews – it is not surprising funding bodies are finally acknowledging circus with a financial boost.

Today (20 September) the Australia Council announced it will provide targeted investment of $2.3 million dollars to support circus and physical theatre in Victoria.

Of that $2.3 million, $1.1 million is going to organisations, while the rest has been allocated to individual artists and groups.

The funds are being channeled to the 21 recipients via the Victorian Circus and Physical Theatre project investment program – which sits under the broader Victorian Circus & Physical Theatre Strategy 2022-2024, and National Performing Arts Partnership Framework.

Australia Council Head of Theatre Annette Madden said: ‘Through this investment program we have seen the depth of artistic ambition and skill that lies within the circus and physical theatre sector in Victoria.

‘We believe that this strategic investment can facilitate artistic outcomes and collaboration and support the capacity and sustainability of the Victorian sector into the future. We are thrilled to partner with Theatre Network Australia (TNA) to deliver these important capacity building initiatives which seek to address specific, identified needs within the sector.’

The Australia Council has promised that it will also provide significant investment into a program of capacity building initiatives over two years, delivered in partnership with Theatre Network Australia, including the establishment of a national Australian First Nations Circle for the Circus and Physical Theatre sector, delivery of a Circus and Physical Theatre Independent Producers Initiative, and facilitation of a Circus Rigger Career Pathways Program.

Win for Physical Theatre and Circus

Grants topped out at $150,000 for organisation recipients (except Sunbury and Cobaw Community Health who received $55,000).

Flying Fruit Fly Circus will use their grant to work with emerging and established circus artists to develop original new works through an incubator program.

Australia’s only First Nations-led circus company Na Djinang Circus was also awarded funds, along with physical theatre company BoilOver which promotes inclusion for artists with disability.

A Good Catch Circus and One Fell Swoop Circus will use their funds to create new aerial and acrobatic circus works of scale, while Women’s Circus will use theirs to build organisational capacity.

The National Institute of Circus Arts will deliver a Circus and Physical Theatre Hub and Marketplace as part of Melbourne Fringe 2023 – further growing the sector.

Among the individual recipients, Wiradjuri artist Dylan Singh will premiere a new performance work bringing together traditional and contemporary First Nations concepts.

Sparkle Society will also be able to tour work to seven communities in regional Victoria, and performer and devisor Nicci Wilks will use her grant to undertake a two-year program of creative practice and professional development.