Federation Square ‘Open Air at the Square’ experiences are back this summer

While this week Melburnians may feel as if summer will go on forever, it officially ends at the end of this month. So those in the Victorian capital may consider making the most of Federation Square’s free entertainment opportunities before it’s too late.

The program offers enjoy accessible, all-ages, live music and outdoor cinema in the heart of the city, free of charge. Federation Square’s ‘Open Air at the Square’ offers over 56 outdoor concerts, performances, community festivals, film screenings, and arts and cultural events open to all.

A standout experience is the silent cinema with live scores, running 25-27 February. For just three nights only, this experience offers a unique opportunity to watch a program of classic Indian and US silent films with live music accompaniment performed by some of Australia’s leading musician-composers.

Each of the film’s scores has been composed specifically for the respective films, and will be performed by the composers and guests, showcasing bluegrass, Butchulla Songman and classical Indian styles of music. A large variety of films will be shown, from Indian folktales to early Hollywood monster films and Buster Keaton physical comedy classics.

Highlights include:

Ramayana and Other Tales with Hari Sivanesan (Tuesday 25 February, 8pm | Main Square)

(Tuesday 25 February, 8pm | Main Square) A rare screening of Indian silent films, restored and digitised, paired with a live Indian classical and contemporary score. The Lost World (1925) with Fred Leone (Wednesday 26 February, 8pm | Main Square)

(Wednesday 26 February, 8pm | Main Square) Step into a prehistoric world with The Lost World, where Fred Leone’s live score blends traditional sounds with Kuluru (Yidaki) and Emu egg to bring this adventure to life. One Week (1920) and Sherlock Jr (1924) with Blue Grassy Knoll (Thursday 27 February, 8pm | Main Square)

Laugh out loud with Buster Keaton in these iconic comedies, set to a lively gypsy-bluegrass score by Blue Grassy Knoll.

As well as this unique mini open-air film festival, the plethora of other experiences include a curated program of free outdoor cinema. Showing on the Big Screen, and featuring major blockbusters, such as The Wiz, Fist of Fury and Way of the Dragon, this program is already underway and runs until 25 March.

In addition to the cinema experiences, there is a huge line-up of free concerts and gigs, featuring performances by HONŌUR and Peach PRC, as well as opera, candlelit performances, and a host of concerts honouring different cultures including: Afro-Carribean, Eastern-fusion and varous First Peoples communities. These performances run until 9 March 2025.

Federation Square’s extensive summer program offers a range of entertainment for the film, music, sports or art enthusiast. And best of all, you don’t need a ticket; simply show up.

To March 2025

For more information on what’s on in Melbourne’s Federation Square.