Federation Square ‘Open Air at the Square’ experiences are back this summer

The program features silent cinema and blockbuster films on the big screen, as well as musical performances.
4 Feb 2025 15:04
Autumn Whiteman

Performing Arts

‘Our Hospitality’ with live score by Blue Grassy Knoll, for Summer at the Square, February 2024. Photo: Tobias Titz.

While this week Melburnians may feel as if summer will go on forever, it officially ends at the end of this month. So those in the Victorian capital may consider making the most of Federation Square’s free entertainment opportunities before it’s too late.

The program offers enjoy accessible, all-ages, live music and outdoor cinema in the heart of the city, free of charge.  Federation Square’s ‘Open Air at the Square’ offers over 56 outdoor concerts, performances, community festivals, film screenings, and arts and cultural events open to all.

A standout experience is the silent cinema with live scores, running 25-27 February. For just three nights only, this experience offers a unique opportunity to watch a program of classic Indian and US silent films with live music accompaniment performed by some of Australia’s leading musician-composers.

Each of the film’s scores has been composed specifically for the respective films, and will be performed by the composers and guests, showcasing bluegrass, Butchulla Songman and classical Indian styles of music. A large variety of films will be shown, from Indian folktales to early Hollywood monster films and Buster Keaton physical comedy classics.

Highlights include:

Read: Silent cinema with live scores

As well as this unique mini open-air film festival, the plethora of other experiences include a curated program of free outdoor cinema. Showing on the Big Screen, and featuring major blockbusters, such as The Wiz, Fist of Fury and Way of the Dragon, this program is already underway and runs until 25 March.

In addition to the cinema experiences, there is a huge line-up of free concerts and gigs, featuring performances by HONŌUR and Peach PRC, as well as opera, candlelit performances, and a host of concerts honouring different cultures including: Afro-Carribean, Eastern-fusion and varous First Peoples communities. These performances run until 9 March 2025.

Read: Midsumma and Mardi Gras programs ensure a queer summer ahead

Federation Square’s extensive summer program offers a range of entertainment for the film, music, sports or art enthusiast. And best of all, you don’t need a ticket; simply show up.

To March 2025

For more information on what’s on in Melbourne’s Federation Square.

