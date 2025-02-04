News

Art school receives $7 million to expand

Adelaide Central School of Art to take over heritage building and deepen its offerings.
Gina Fairley
The heritage building Erindale is to be redeveloped by Adelaide Central School of Art.

While art schools nationally have faced cuts, and some the threat of closure, it is a very different story for the Adelaide Central School of Art.

Last week (29 January), Catherine King, Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Local Government, announced that the Federal Government would fund the School to revive the decommissioned heritage building, Erindale, into a multi-use arts facility in the Glenside precinct.

The almost $7 million grant was part of the Federal Government application to Stream Two of the urban Precincts and Partnerships Program, under the Albanese Government.

“We are very excited about the funding,” said Adelaide Central School of Art CEO, Penny Griggs. “It is a game changer for the Art School.The transformation of Erindale will also enable us to develop a master’s program and further connections with practising artists and community.”

The vision to grow

Woman in patterned dress surrounded by crowd giving a speech, outdoors.
Federal Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Local Government, Catherine King, announcing the federal funding for Adelaide Central School of Art. Image: Supplied.

Housed in the Glenside Precinct, a mixed-use urban development, Erindale was part of the former Glenside Hospital for mental health (1860).

The redevelopment will create much needed artist studios, a First Nations artists’ residential space in partnership with Ku Arts, galleries, a mental health arts program, education spaces, a Kaurna edible native garden and a social enterprise café. 

The Erindale transformation is an extension of the Adelaide Central School of Art, which has been successfully operating from the adjacent buildings at Glenside since 2013.

Adelaide Central School of Art Chair, Deborah Heithersay explained: “Our vision is to create a fully integrated multi-use visual arts facility that will serve the adjacent health and residential communities as an art, social, cultural centre, as well as attracting students, visitors and participants locally, nationally and internationally – essentially providing the creative repatriation that this site deserves.”

Since its inception in 1982, Adelaide Central School of Art has established itself as an institution of excellence in both teaching practices and student success. This project will provide a dynamic arts zone for artists, residents, services patients and the broader community.

The Adelaide Central School of Art is a leading not-for-profit, Institute of Higher Education in visual arts in Australia.

Gina Fairley

Gina Fairley is ArtsHub's National Visual Arts Editor. For a decade she worked as a freelance writer and curator across Southeast Asia and was previously the Regional Contributing Editor for Hong Kong based magazines Asian Art News and World Sculpture News. Prior to writing she worked as an arts manager in America and Australia for 14 years, including the regional gallery, biennale and commercial sectors. She is based in Mittagong, regional NSW. Twitter: @ginafairley Instagram: fairleygina

