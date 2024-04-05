5 funny Australian books to check out during MICF

With the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) in full swing, ArtsHub thought it was a timely reminder to read some funny local books, just to keep the laughter flowing at home when you’re not queueing in line to see the hundreds of comedy acts in this year’s Festival. Here’s a personally curated selection of some recently published Australian releases:

I’d Rather Not by Robert Skinner

Skinner has been called the Australian David Sedaris and it’s easy to see why. Both have the same droll, self-deprecating humour and both mine their own lives for maximum mirth-making potential. I’d Rather Not is a collection of essays in which the author details his dramatic life – a series of small disastrous turns – but, as I said in my review, ‘This is no misery memoir that wallows in self-pity, with a rousing morale at the end that champions resilience atop a scrap heap.’ Instead, it’s a book with a several-laughs-a-page quotient.

In My Defence, I Have No Defence by Sinéad Stubbins

Our ArtsHub reviewer, Vicki Renner, described this book as ‘a hilarious pick-me-up that navigates awkward encounters, cultural faux pas, imposter syndrome and the (unattainable) desire for everyone to know we’re better than we really are’. Stubbins’ book canvasses her struggles to self-improve – and verily we can all relate to her insecurities about how to adult.

Prettier If She Smiled More by Toni Jordan

Those who read Toni Jordan’s Dinner with the Schnabels will know that Prettier if She Smiled More is a sequel but, fear not, it can still be read by itself as a stand-alone unit. Once again Jordan is back in the muck of things, dissecting the quirky Schnabels. She focuses isn particular on the eldest sibling, Kylie, who has a lot going on, but discovers much to her dismay that, despite her perfectionist tendencies, she can’t control her romantic, love or indeed family life. Jordan writes with a feather touch and these two books are ideal if you like your novels undergirded by a strong narrative and an affection for the characters.

Kinky History by Esmé Louise James

It’s a guarantee that you’ll find out things you didn’t previously know in this non-fictional romp throughout the ages that explores, well, kinky sexual practices throughout history – including the proclivities of the famous. It’s one of those books that you’ll read with eyebrows raised and a smirk of disbelief. James guides us through ‘The Stories of Our Intimate Lives, Past and Present’. As I said in my review, ‘Written with obvious relish, Kinky History is fun and informative; you’ll never really regard the author of Ulysses in quite the same way again after you’ve read snippets of the “dirty letters” he wrote to his wife.’

Ten Steps to Nanette by Hannah Gadsby

Multi award-winning Hannah Gadsby is performing at this year’s MICF, so now is a good time to go back and read their memoir, if you are a fan of the comedian and have not yet done so. Ten Steps to Nanette is not exactly belly-laugh material; there is a lot that is painful in this book that tracks some significant moments in Gadsby’s life, but the humour is pointed and wry.