How many open letters does it take to see top tier leadership change in the arts?

For many in the Australian arts scene, 7 February 2025 was a date to celebrate.

This was when Creative Australia announced that Western Sydney artist Khaled Sabsabi – an esteemed artist who some may describe as a quiet achiever – and Sydney curator Michael Dagostino would be Australia’s representatives at the 2026 Venice Biennale.

For many in the arts community, it felt like a great moment.

But now, after waves of controversy, this memory has slipped into the background – being overshadowed by a series of controversial events that have turned a blinding level of political and media attention on both Sabsabi and Dagostino.

The firestorm began on 11 February (four days after Creative Australia’s announcement) when The Australian newspaper’s business gossip column Margin Call included some pointed questions about the 2026 Venice Biennale choice in its briefing.

It framed the Venice Biennale artist selection panel’s choice of Sabsabi and Dagostino as a misstep, given both Sabsabi and Dagostino were (in the article’s words), “people who favour boycotts of Israel, one of them who seemingly lauded a terrorist leader in his past work”.

These allegations were based on the journalists’ discovery of two of Sabsabi’s previous works – namely You (2006) and Thank You Very Much (2007) – both of which feature politically sensitive imagery including the face of the then Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which appears shrouded in light, and footage of the 9/11 terrorist attack planes hitting the Twin Towers.

Two days later (on 13 February) Liberal senator and Shadow Minister for Science and the Arts Claire Chandler used the same line of questioning to challenge Labor Senate leader Penny Wong in Federal Parliament’s question time, asking her (in Chandler’s words), “why the person who highlights a terrorist leader in his artwork”, was chosen to represent Australia on the international stage “with such appalling antisemitism in our country?”.

Hours later, a crisis meeting Creative Australia was called to allow its Board members to decide how to respond to Senator Chandler’s concerns.

In what Creative Australia described as a unanimous Board decision, later that night, it announced its Board was rescinding Sabsabi and Dagostino’s invitation to exhibit at Venice in 2026, in an unprecedented captain’s call that would soon be heard far and wide around the world.

In the following days and weeks, countless arts news media outlets (including international media) covered the story, highlighting the unusual process whereby a government arts funding body had stepped in to reverse a decision made by an expert independent selection panel, based on the funding agency’s view that “prolonged and divisive debate about the… outcome poses an unacceptable risk to public support for Australia’s artistic community“.

The backlash from Australia’s arts community has been equally seismic.

Not only have there been a slew of resignations, but also disquiet expressed by Creative Australia staff, and numerous actions made by thousands of Australian artists and arts workers directing open criticism at Creative Australia’s leadership.

This (non-exhaustive) timeline provides context to these actions:

While no statements have yet been issued by Australia’s major art galleries, museums or other major Australian arts institutions directly, it’s arguable that the evidence of the disquiet felt by thousands of individual Australian artists, writers and arts workers is representative of a sizeable portion of professional artists recorded as currently working in Australia.

As researchers David Throsby and Katya Petetskaya 2024 report ‘Artists as Workers‘ points out, as of 2023, there are approximately 8300 professional visual artists working in Australia, of an estimated total artist population (across all art forms) of just under 50,000.

While statistical data of this kind is notoriously contingent on wide-ranging definitions and difficult categorisations, it is undeniable to observe the outpouring of dissent against the Creative Australia Board and its Venice Biennale decision as representative of a large percentage of our national visual arts community.

This opens the big question about how much longer it will take before these artists and arts workers see meaningful change to allow them to restore their faith in their national arts body.

With so much evidence of loss of faith currently on record, clearly it’s time for answers.