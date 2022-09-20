Remember art offers an avenue for clouding minds

Australia’s population is aging quickly. And while we as a sector have become better at addressing that through programming, the demands continue to rise.

5.5 million people born in the decade after WWII – who we affectionately call ‘Baby Boomers’ – have entered their senior years. Plus new emerging research has revealed that Dementia can also be a young person’s disease.

Dementia Australia says that the number of people living with dementia in Australia is set to double in the next 25 years, with close to half a million Australians currently affected – plus another 1.6 million Australians involved in their care.

Breaking down stigmas and growing awareness of programs is key. The peak organisation says that discrimination is very real. In a recent survey, they found ‘more than 70 per cent of people believed discrimination towards people with dementia is common or very common.’

It was echoed by Arts Health Institute CEO Maggie Haertsch in an earlier conversation with ArtsHub: ‘Ageism is rife, it’s implicit – a lot of us don’t even realise that we’re ageist in our views. The sooner we can de-stigmatise aging the better the whole of society will be and that will start to reflect in the stories that we tell, the performances that we have, and artists can lead the way in helping to create that. I think it’s incredibly timely at the moment.’

So for this Dementia Action Week 2022 (19-25 September) – which includes World Alzheimer’s Day on Wednesday 21 September – we have dipped into the archive and taken a snapshot of what the sector is doing in creative ageing and dementia programming.

Participants of the MCA’s onsite Art and Dementia program. Image: Jacquie Manning.

DIY Visual Arts activity kit

Rising figures around dementia helped spark a three-year pilot research program developed collaboratively between the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA), the Brain and Mind Centre at the University of Sydney, and Dementia Australia. (Findings published 2020).

The research looked at how regular art activity can impact on both wellbeing and markers of neuroplasticity in people living with dementia. One of the outcomes was an online toolkit, which was made available for home download during COVID and remains online – Artful: Art and Dementia toolkit.

In an earlier article, MCA’s Audience Engagement Manager, Yaël Filipovic, said: ‘Finding ways to smile and play through creative activities is more important than ever for most of us at the moment and contemporary art can offer the opportunity to step outside of your day-to-day life and connect with something beautiful.’

MCA’s toolkit offers ten art-making activities, including painting, printmaking and drawing, and can be used in a number of settings, including at home, in a healthcare setting, or in a gallery. Benefits provided include stimulation, encouraging conversation and memory recall, and the use of motor skills.

Music and Memory

Also released in 2020, were results of a pilot program that showed similar success with music. The Canberra Symphony Orchestra’s (CSO) Music and Memory pilot program for people with dementia – developed in partnership with the University of Canberra, Goodwin Aged Care Services and ActewAGL – demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in disruptive behaviours of people living with dementia when engaging with music.

According to Haertsch, CEO of the Arts Health Institute, ‘music awakens a part of the brain not impacted by dementia and evokes responses, such as singing and movement, and brief moments of reconnection with loved ones.’

The findings showed that ‘insecurity and restlessness [as] measured by the frequency of behaviours such as hoarding / hiding objects, agitation at the end of the day and nocturnal restlessness’ were significantly reduced between week one and week four of the program.

The National Gallery of Australia’s Art and Dementia program, Kamberri/Canberra. Image supplied.

The role of play in gallery programming

Linking people living with dementia and art is becoming a regular part of public programming by galleries around Australia.

In Canberra, the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) has been offering its Art with Friends sessions since 2007. The program is designed to be both social and creative, engaging with the Gallery’s collection through discussion of three or four artworks and art making.

Groups are kept deliberately small. Adriane Boag, Program Producer, Access and Inclusion at the NGA, found mastering communication techniques all-important in running art and dementia programs. ‘A successful class is when everyone in the group has spoken more than the artist educator,’ she told ArtsHub.

The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia’s in-gallery Artful program has been in operation since 2015; while the Art Gallery of NSW’s Art and Dementia program dates back even further. It was conceived by gallery benefactor Kate Alderidge, who provided seed funding in 2011, and was developed in consultation with Alzheimer’s Australia and the National Gallery of Australia, with its first dedicated guides graduating in 2013.

This programming is now rolled out across galleries nationally, from our cities to our regions.

AGNSW Access Coordinator Danielle Gullotta explained in an earlier ArtsHub interview: ‘The Art and Dementia program is about creating new stories and new memories. Most importantly, it highlights the joy of living in the moment.

‘Play is something we associate naturally with children,’ MCA spokesperson told ArtsHub in an earlier interview. ‘We forget how to play as we get older; being given permission to play is highly liberating, but can sometimes be intimidating, they continued. The artist educators created a framework of creative learning strategies that enabled fun and the development of new experiences and skills to take place. It is play with a purpose.’

They added: ‘We have seen the impact that art and creative expression can have on participants during Artful, leading to improved self-confidence, wellbeing and social cohesion,’ noting that 92% participants responded positively.

Dementia Training Australia recommends MUSIC & MEMORY®. Image supplied.

Personal playlists

Since 2010, personalised playlist program MUSIC & MEMORY® (not to be confused with CSO’s program) has certified over 5000 aged and health care services across 11 countries. ‘It is now one of the most adopted, non-pharmacological interventions improving the lives of people with Parkinson’s, depression, behavioural challenges and pain,’ said Dementia Training Australia.

Pieces of music from a person’s young adult years – between the ages of 18 and 25 – are most likely to provide the strongest emotional triggers and consequently the greatest potential for engagement with patients.

As noted by University of Central Florida neuroscientist Professor Kiminobu Sugaya: ‘Usually in the late stages, Alzheimer’s patients are unresponsive. But once you put in the headphones that play [their favourite] music, their eyes light up. They start moving and sometimes singing. The effect lasts maybe 10 minutes or so even after you turn off the music.’

The findings showed that patients, who are unable to communicate through speech and appear to have forgotten even their loved ones, are able to connect through music.

It was first rolled out as a pilot program in NSW in 2015 in selected aged care facilities and health services, and was an initiative of the NSW Agency for Clinical Innovation (ACI) and the Arts Health Institute (AHI).

The Arts Health Institute held the Australian license for Music & Memory.

If you need more information and/or support call the National Dementia Helpline: 1800 100 500.