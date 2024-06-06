Our biggest knitting stories for World Wide Knit in Public Day

World Wide Knit in Public Day (WWKIPDAY) is on 8 June 2024. The initiative was started in 2005 by avid knitter Danielle Landes, with the goal of bringing people together and into the outdoors. Now, it is said to be the largest knitter-run event in the world, with volunteer hosts in Australia, the UK, the US, Finland, Ireland, South Africa, China and more.

Recently, TriCare Mt Gravatt Aged Care hosted a WWKIPDAY event for its residents to enjoy a cuppa and knitting in the garden. The residents also gather for weekly knitting and crocheting club sessions.

Eighty-nine-year-old resident, Margaret Whannell reflects on her life-long passion for knitting. ‘I first learned how to knit and crochet when I was a young teenager from my grandmother, so I’ve loved passing on the tradition to my own granddaughters and connecting through one of my greatest passions.

‘I used to make bikinis in summer and several cardigans and sweaters in winter, so it’s great to see the younger generations following in our footsteps and enjoying the same activities.’

To help people get started on this versatile craft and enjoy its theraputic benefits, ArtsHub has put together a list of our biggest knitting stories, filled with tutorials, resources, tips and featured artists. You never know where you may find your knitting crew.

Ever heard of twiddle muffs? Learn more about these simple knitting projects that are beneficial to both the maker and their users.

Local libraries hold an array of workshops for all kinds of crafters, including art nights, social groups or just some quiet time for making.

Hawkesbury Library (NSW) hosts a free Knit with Friends event every last Friday of the month, Craft and Conversation is a monthly program held by the Point Cook Library (Vic), with an upcoming event on 14 June, and there are also workshops at the State Library of Queensland, Libraries Tasmania, Mandurah Library (WA) and more.

Find online craft resources at Creativebug, which offers free access for partnered library members.

Binge buying craft supplies can easily add up, but if you want to play the long game, here are tips from avid crafters.

Book recommendations for crafters and makers that include DIY with cat hair, resurgence of visible mending, writers on knitting and more.

What’s on in fashion, craft and design this year, including exhibitions, fashion festivals, art trails and makers’ markets.

Coming up is the Melbourne Craft and Quilt Fair (24-27 July), Big Design Market, Sydney (20-22 September), Tasmania Craft Fair (1-4 November), plus more.