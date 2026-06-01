Australian School of Performing Arts

The Australian Girls Choir is looking for a Venue and Events Coordinator to join our team.

Venue and Events Coordinator

Are you passionate about the arts and leadership?

Apply today for our Venue and Events Coordinator role in Canberra!

Permanent part-time | Hybrid work across the office and venues | $42,000–$47,000 per annum including all penalties, overtime and entitlements + Super

About the Australian School of Performing Arts

As home of the AGC and ASPA Education, the Australian School of Performing Arts is committed to enriching the lives of those in our community and workplace by fostering an outlook that is forward thinking and adaptable. We pursue excellence through collaboration, creativity and respect in our workplace, our classrooms and on the stage. Since 1984 the Australian Girls Choir (AGC) has been an inclusive environment where girls flourish through outstanding music education. We currently have over 6,500 choristers training in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney and we’re looking for a people-focussed, organised person, to work alongside our Music & Production Coordinator in Canberra.

About the Role

This permanent part–time role includes:

20 office hours per week spread over 3 or 4 days (preference for Tuesday, Thursday and Friday)

weekly attendance at our senior rehearsal venue from 4.15-9.15pm each Thursday of the school term,

fluctuating additional hours worked in the evening and on weekends at AGC venues and events.

This role is arranged and remunerated by way of an Annualised Wage Agreement with fluctuating hours averaged across the year; it both requires and enables a flexible work approach. The basis of the role is 20 office hours each week of the year, spread over 3 or 4 days. During school terms availability is required at Thursday evening Australian Girls Choir rehearsals. Other role responsibilities are fulfilled at occasional Tuesday evening and Saturday morning AGC rehearsals and at other weekend events. All non-office activities take place during the school terms; school holidays are our quieter times.

Whilst this is a part-time position it is a very substantial and fulfilling role. Most team members at ASPA manage study or family commitments in addition to their work life and we are keen to discuss flexibility requests with the right candidate.

As the Venue and Events Coordinator you will:

Focus on building strong and enduring relationships with parents, choristers and staff and our rehearsal venue contacts.

Ensure the smooth running of weekly rehearsals and play a pivotal role supporting on-the-ground operations.

Administer the many processes established and communicated by the national team to ensure smooth delivery of the AGC.

Lead the casual venue staff; enable them to meet their responsibilities and achieve their potential.

Prepare for AGC events by administering processes and preparing resources as communicated by the Events Department.

Manage AGC rehearsals, concert days, combined rehearsals, open days, engagements and our annual Staff Training Day.

Manage our senior Australian Girls Choir rehearsal on Thursday evenings from 4.15pm – 9.15pm each week of the school term and deliver the pastoral care program for senior choristers in Canberra.

Contribute in our highly collaborative and communicative environment.

Qualities that will make you successful:

Share our passion for girls’ education and champion the value of Performing Arts participation.

Experience leading a team and providing feedback.

Demonstrate comfort and experience working in an office environment; you will have well developed computer skills and be highly organised.

Have excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Be willing to learn and enjoy completing a variety of tasks.

Have a valid Working with Children’s Check and a driver’s licence.

Why Join ASPA – an Australian Employer of Choice?

Supportive, flexible and values driven workplace

A collaborative, dynamic and team focused environment

Professional growth and development opportunities

Access to wellbeing initiatives and a free Employee Assistance Program

Contribute to a meaningful mission alongside passionate colleagues

ASPA is committed to providing equal employment opportunities and encourages applications from people with diverse backgrounds

Opportunity to support our charity partner, Girls from Oz

How to Apply

Submit a one-page cover letter and your resume in a single document, addressed to our People and Culture Manager, Hayley Hawksford.

Applications close Tuesday June 9.