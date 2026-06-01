Technical and Production

Qld Catholic Schools and Colleges Music Festival (QCMF)

Queensland Catholic Schools’ and Colleges’ Music Festival (QCMF) is recruiting for our 2026 season, and we invite you to join our team!

QCMF 2026 – Seasonal Roles Queensland Catholic Schools’ and Colleges’ Music Festival

About QCMF

The Queensland Catholic Schools and Colleges Music Festival (QCMF) has been a cornerstone of the Queensland Catholic Education Calendar for over 36 years. Originally established by Villanova College, it has grown into one of the largest music festivals in the Asia-Pacific region, bringing together more than 100 schools and thousands of student performers each year.

QCMF celebrates the power of music in our school communities, fostering creativity, connection, and a spirit of generous performance. Join us for QCMF 2026, Thursday 13 – Sunday 16 August 2026.

Why Join the Team?

These are hands-on, high-impact roles in a fast-paced festival environment. You will work alongside a committed team delivering a major arts event, contributing directly to an experience that matters to students, schools, and the broader community.

Whether your background is in stage management, or volunteer management, there is a role for you.

Available Roles

Stage Manager (multiple positions) Coordinate all backstage activity, including the safe movement of people and equipment. Serve as the operational link between the Artistic Director, Logistics Manager, and performance teams to deliver smooth, on-schedule performances.

Volunteer Coordinator Administer the Volunteer Portal, manage registrations, and coordinate volunteer activity across the festival. Serve as the primary point of contact for volunteers and provide key administrative support to the QCMF Organising Group.

How to Apply

Apply via Seek

Include a cover letter and current resume with two referee contact details, addressed to the QCMF Artistic Director

Applications close Friday 12 June 2026 at 5:00pm

Applications will be reviewed as received. Referees will be contacted after the interview stage.

For position descriptions or further information, visit www.qcmf.com.au or email [email protected].