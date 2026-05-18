Senior Producer – Programs & Site Activation

Montsalvat

We are seeking a Senior Producer to help drive the development, delivery and growth of Montsalvat’s artistic and revenue-generating program

Montsalvat is one of Australia’s oldest continuously active artistic communities – a unique cultural precinct spanning more than ninety years of creative practice across heritage buildings, artist studios, galleries, performance spaces and five hectares of gardens in Eltham.

Today, Montsalvat is entering a new phase.

Following a significant period of operational and administrative renewal, the organisation is now focused on building artistic momentum, expanding public programming and strengthening its identity as a vibrant, contemporary cultural destination. This role represents a rare opportunity to help shape that next chapter from the ground up.We are seeking an energetic, commercially aware and highly capable Senior Producer to help drive the development, delivery and growth of Montsalvat’s artistic and revenue-generating program.

This is not a conventional arts administration role.

The successful applicant will work closely with the CEO, artists, partners and internal teams to translate ideas into ambitious, well-produced and financially sustainable outcomes across exhibitions, events, public programs and site activations. The role combines cultural producing, partnership development, audience growth and practical delivery within one of the most distinctive creative environments in Victoria.

For the right person, this is a genuinely high-impact opportunity: a chance to help build the future shape of an evolving cultural organisation with strong foundations, significant potential and an unusually broad creative canvas.

This role may particularly appeal to applicants seeking a more entrepreneurial and formative opportunity than is typically available within larger or more established institutions.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Senior Producer will:

• Lead the planning, production and delivery of Montsalvat’s artistic and public programs

• Develop artist pathways and public outcomes through the Creative Spaces studio program

• Drive audience growth, earned income and venue activation through program activity

• Build partnerships with artists, organisations, funders and collaborators

• Work across exhibitions, events, workshops, seasonal activations and site-based programming

• Help shape a dynamic and cohesive year-round public offer

• Collaborate closely with operational, education and marketing teams to ensure successful delivery and growth

Importantly, this role is not responsible for determining Montsalvat’s overall artistic vision, but for helping realise and expand it through strong producing, coordination and relationship-building.

ABOUT YOU

You may come from producing, festivals, galleries, contemporary arts organisations, creative venues, community/event venues, multi-arts environments or hybrid cultural spaces.

You will likely bring:

• Strong experience producing and delivering public arts programs or events

• Excellent organisational and project management skills

• Commercial awareness and confidence managing budgets and revenue outcomes

• Strong relationship management and communication skills

• A collaborative and adaptable working style

• Confidence working across artists, audiences, operations and stakeholders

• An interest in the intersection between heritage, creative communities and contemporary cultural practice

Experience within hybrid arts/commercial environments will be highly regarded.

ABOUT THE TEAM & CULTURE

Montsalvat has a deeply committed and unusually connected staff culture. The team is energetic, collaborative and highly motivated by the future potential of the organisation and the significance of the site itself.This is a workplace where people care deeply about the artistic community, the built environment and the long-term future of the organisation. There is a strong sense of shared purpose, adaptability and creative possibility.

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