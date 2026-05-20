Bundanon Trust

An exciting opportunity to support the delivery of marketing campaigns across exhibitions, programs and live events at Bundanon.

KEY DETAILS

Full-Time Role – 5 Days / per week

Award – Clerks – Private Sector Award 2020

Classification – Level 3

Annualised Salary – $78,000 + super (12%)

ABOUT BUNDANON

Bundanon is an art museum embedded in a 1,000 hectare landscape, in the Shoalhaven region of NSW. The organisation’s mission is to operate the Bundanon properties as a centre for creative arts and education, to support the development of arts practice across all disciplines and to enable public access to the arts and to the landscape. Bundanon’s vision is to promote creativity and learning based in a unique cultural and natural landscape.

ABOUT THE ROLE

The Marketing & Campaigns Officer reports to the Head of Marketing and Communications supporting the coordination, delivery and reporting of marketing campaigns across exhibitions, programs and live events. The role is also responsible for coordinating campaign activity across paid, digital, tourism, media and communications channels. The Marketing Campaigns Officer works closely with internal teams and external creative agencies collaboratively.

WHAT YOU WILL DO…

Marketing Campaign Coordination

Support the development and the implementation of marketing and communication strategies for Bundanon’s programs and initiatives.

Help maintain and contribute to a calendar of marketing and communication activities, ensuring alignment across initiatives.

Coordinate and track advertising activities, including advertising schedules., campaign timelines, design briefs, asset delivery and approvals, ensuring deadlines are met .

Assist in developing advertising and promotional content, including impactful writing and editing materials aligned with Bundanon’s messaging.

Coordinate campaign assets including copy, imagery, captions, approvals and design deliverables across platforms and stakeholders.

Support the project management processes, ensuring that deliverables are completed on time.

Liaise with external digital and PR agencies to support media requests, photo shoots, interviews and provide assets.

During peak periods provide support as required to manage media on site and provide administrative assistance.

Digital Marketing, Content & Brand

Liaise with the external digital marketing agency ensuring assets are delivered in a timely manner and performance is tracked to provide insights for strategic improvement.

Support the management and updates of website content ensuring accuracy and alignment with brand messaging.

Support the delivery of external content creators, including photographers and videographers, to produce marketing and PR assets.

Assist with digital campaign rollout across paid, organic and partner channels.

Contribute to assessing advertising and editorial opportunities, including researching media outlets with a focus on local and regional audiences.

Assist in enhancing Bundanon’s visibility by collaborating with tourism bodies.

Assist with audience segmentation through the CRM and EDM database for targeted communication.

Coordinate and maintain marketing imagery, campaign assets and media libraries in line with brand and archival guidelines.

Administration & Reporting

Organise and maintain the marketing files, ensuring proper filing in accordance with guidelines.

Produce marketing campaign performance metrics including sales reports and post campaign analysis.

Support financial processes, including processing invoices.

Assist with the coordination and storage of printed marketing and promotional materials

SELECTION CRITERIA

Relevant qualifications in Marketing, Communications, Public Relations or a related discipline, or equivalent demonstrated experience in a similar role.

Experience supporting and coordinating marketing campaigns, communications activities or public initiatives across multiple platforms and stakeholders.

Demonstrated organisational and project coordination skills, with the ability to manage competing priorities, campaign timelines and deliverables in a fast-paced environment.

Strong written and verbal communication skills, including experience preparing marketing content, coordinating campaign assets and working collaboratively with internal teams, agencies or external suppliers.

Experience working with digital marketing platforms, content management systems, EDM platforms and reporting tools, with the ability to interpret campaign performance insights and support continuous improvement.

Our candidate profile is just a guide. We know that many talented people only apply for jobs when there is an exact match. If you don’t fit all the criteria but believe this role is for you, we would very much like to hear from you.

REQUIREMENTS

All Bundanon employees are required to obtain:

Current Working with Children Check.

National Police Check.

A current driver’s license.

TO APPLY

Your applications must include your:

Resume/ CV

cover letter and;

a statement against the selection criteria

Please submit your application by Wednesday, 3rd June 2026. To help us manage applications effectively, please apply via the job platforms where this role is advertised, instead of emailing your application.

Enquiries should be directed to:

Yashaan Aspi Cawasji

hr•@bundanon.com.au

Human Resources Officer