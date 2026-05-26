Creative Australia

We’re excited to announce that we are recruiting for a General Counsel

General Counsel

Creative Australia is seeking an accomplished senior legal leader to join our leadership team as General Counsel. This is a rare opportunity to shape legal, governance, risk and compliance functions by ensuring the organisation maintains robust frameworks that support lawful, ethical and informed decision making.

About Creative Australia

Creative Australia is the Australian Government’s principal arts investment and advisory body. With artists at the heart of what we do, we invest in creative talent and stimulate the market for Australian stories to be told on a national and international scale, sharing our rich culture with the world. We do this because art and creativity define us, recording what we have been and what we might yet become. As a nation, creativity connects us and benefits us all.

Why join us

This is an opportunity to contribute to an organisation where purpose, integrity and public impact are deeply connected. We champion and invest in arts and creativity for a dynamic, creative Australia, and our people are united by a shared commitment to Creativity Connects Us. We are proud to be recognised as an Inclusive Employer by Diversity Council Australia for the fourth consecutive year, reflecting our commitment to a diverse, inclusive and culturally safe workplace.

What you’ll lead

Strategic Advisory

Act as a trusted advisor to the Executive team, CEO and Board, providing expert legal, governance, risk, and compliance advice on key priorities, emerging issues and organisational risk.

Enterprise Risk Management

Shape and oversee the organisation’s approach to risk and compliance, including governance arrangements, risk appetite setting, monitoring and reporting processes that support the identification, management and escalation of legal, regulatory and operational risk.

Legal and Governance Stewardship

Oversee legal and governance responsibilities to ensure Creative Australia meets its legal, regulatory and statutory obligations as an Australian Government statutory authority and corporate Commonwealth entity.

Integrity, Privacy and Assurance

Provide oversight of integrity functions, including privacy, fraud and corruption control, conflicts of interest, gifts and benefits and complaints escalation processes to support a culture of accountability, ethical conduct and sound governance.

Compliance & Policy Stewardship

Lead compliance management and policy development activities, including oversight of compliance obligations, monitoring, reporting and remediation processes that strengthen governance and support effective risk management.

Leadership and Organisational Capability

Lead and mentor a high performing team while enhancing organisational capability by supporting leaders, and teams to understand and meet their legal, governance, risk, and compliance obligations.

What this means for you

Leadership role with direct influence on strategic decision-making

Opportunity to contribute to an organisation delivering national cultural impact

Full time, permanent opportunity

Salary package negotiable depending on experience

Location: Sydney

Flexible working hours and arrangements (2 days from home and 3 days in our office)

Paid leave between Christmas and New Year

Cultural leave entitlements

Wellbeing programs and corporate discounts

Holistic employee assistance program for employees, their families, and kin

What’s next

To apply and for further details about the job requirements including the position description, please visit Careers – Creative Australia. If you need any support or have any questions about submitting your application, contact [email protected]

Applications close on 14 June 2026 at 11:59 pm

This is not an Australian Public Service position.