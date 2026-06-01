Assistant Installation Technician (Art Handling)

National Gallery of Victoria

NGV is seeking casual Assistant Installation Technicians to provide high level support to the NGV Exhibition and Collection team.

VPS 2.1.4: $41.54 per hour plus 12% superannuationClosing date for applications: 5pm on 12 June 2026

The National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is seeking casual Assistant Installation Technicians to provide high level support to the NGV Exhibition and Collection team through the installation and handling of artworks for exhibitions and collection displays.

ABOUT THE POSITION:

Under the supervisor’s guidance, you will be responsible for installing, de-installing and lighting exhibitions, collection displays and other projects at the NGV sites in accordance with accepted international museum and conservation best practice standards. Other key responsibilities include:

Assisting supervisors when collecting and installing artworks at various public sector locations, private residences and offices and packing artworks for transport and long-term storage.

Fabricating and installing a range of display support material for exhibitions, collection displays, programs, and events.

Monitoring object condition and report any damage or deterioration to Manager, Exhibition and Collection Operations, conservation, and registration departments.

Ensuring that collection management procedures are accurately maintained and meet audit requirements. Tracking location of objects accurately, in a timely manner, and to accepted best practice standards, and conducting object inventories as required.

To be successful in this position, you will have previous experience in art handling, creative fabrication, technical trades and/or museum lighting, with an eagerness to acquire new knowledge, skills, and techniques.

You have a current Construction Induction (White) Card or the ability to obtain one.

Possession of high-risk work qualifications (forklift, boom, rigging, EWP), driver’s license and heavy rigid truck license would be an advantage. Applicants with awareness of electrical safety standards and experience with museum, theatre, or exhibition lighting techniques; mount making, silver solder and/or welding experience; or experience in CCV or signage installation experience will be well regarded.

Please note the lifting and movement of heavy objects is an inherent requirement of the position and therefore the preferred candidates will be required to be physically fit. Successful applicants will be required to undergo a fitness assessment prior to commencing work at the NGV.

HOW TO APPLY:

To apply for this role, please go to ‘Apply’ and include the following documents in your application:

A resume/CV

A cover letter

A statement addressing the key selection criteria in the role statement

Applications close at 5pm on 12 June 2026.

If you require any adjustments to ensure your full participation in the recruitment process or if you need the ad or any attachments, such as the role statement, in an accessible format (e.g., large print), please contact the People and Culture team at [email protected] or by using the National Relay Service on 133 677 and asking for 03 8620 2222.