Events

 > Visual Arts > Prints & Drawings > Workshops > Victoria

Arts for All

Turtles

A painting workshop with some fabulous Melbourne artists! Four classes will be held over the weekend. In keeping with our group's aim to bring more accessible art to the area.

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 13, 2026 09:00

Event Ends

Jun 13, 2026 12:00

Share Icon
Venue

Arts For All Inc

Location

Cnr William & Broadway Streets, (Former St Joseph's Church), Cobram Vic 3644

About

We are pleased to present a number of painting workshops with some fabulous Melbourne artists! Four classes will be held over the weekend.

In keeping with our group’s aim to bring more accessible art to the area, we are subsidising these classes. The cost to you will be $ 25 per class.

The classes are aimed at the beginner level, but experienced artists may also benefit from different teachers and methods. Most materials are provided. You are asked to please bring a hair dryer and a water container. If you have your own brushes, you might like to bring them as well.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Exhibitions

what we share

what we share brings together leading creative practitioners working in contemporary photographic portraiture and moving image in Australia.

Australia

20 May - 29 Aug 2026
Featured
Art Fair

20th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF)

Immerse in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art, design and culture at the 20th Darwin Aboriginal Art Fair (DAAF), returning…

Darwin

6 Aug - 9 Aug 2026
Featured
Exhibitions

South Side Festival Exhibitions

South Side Festival 2026 exhibitions include A Wearable Canvas (Australian Wearable Art Festival), Good Times by Rennie Ellis, Second Nature…

Melbourne

9 May - 1 Aug 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login