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Australasian Dance Collective

THREE McCartney / Ritchie-Jones / Bray

Australasian Dance Collective presents an exhilarating showcase of contemporary dance in a new triple bill.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 15, 2026

Event Ends

Jul 18, 2026

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Venue

Brisbane Powerhouse

Location

Yuggera and Turrbal Country, 119 Lamington St, New Farm QLD 4005

“A show which will remind you what it feels like to be human – to be alive,” — Returning in 2026 for its fourth iteration, Australasian Dance Collective’s much-loved THREE features two world premieres and an immersive Queensland-first from acclaimed Australian choreographers Amber McCartney, Joel Bray and Harrison Ritchie-Jones.

Witness the stunning versatility of ADC’s Company Artists in this beloved platform that pushes the boundaries of creativity, and elevates distinct voices to produce new and invigorating art.

Tickets: $45-$69* 

*Plus booking fees.

For more information click here

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