THREE McCartney / Ritchie-Jones / Bray

“A show which will remind you what it feels like to be human – to be alive,” — Returning in 2026 for its fourth iteration, Australasian Dance Collective’s much-loved THREE features two world premieres and an immersive Queensland-first from acclaimed Australian choreographers Amber McCartney, Joel Bray and Harrison Ritchie-Jones.

Witness the stunning versatility of ADC’s Company Artists in this beloved platform that pushes the boundaries of creativity, and elevates distinct voices to produce new and invigorating art.

Tickets: $45-$69*

*Plus booking fees.