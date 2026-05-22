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Kingston Arts

The Wobbly Wallaby and the Absolute Bandicoot

The Wobbly Wallaby just can't hop in a straight line, no matter how hard she tries!

School Holiday Activities

Event Details

Category

School Holiday Activities

Event Starts

Jul 8, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Jul 8, 2026 10:45

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Venue

Kingston Arts Centre

Location

979-985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC 3189, Australia

The Wobbly Wallaby just can’t hop in a straight line, no matter how hard she tries! She is easily distracted and is often running late. She just does not seem to do things the way the other wallabies do…

Join Jem, Damo, Wobbly Wallaby, a Groovy Wombat, and the Absolute Bandicoot on this enchanting musical adventure – a tale of friendship and empathy, in a sensitively crafted celebration of neurodiversity. 

Written and performed by Jemma Armstrong, best known for her role on ABC Kids show ‘Giggle & Hoot’, and Disney theatrical’s ‘Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaption’. This joyful production has gained recognition for its beautiful and thought-provoking artistry, featuring skilled pupetry, catchy songs, lively dances, and plenty of interactive fun. This is a show guaranteed to capture the hearts of the entire family. 

After the performance, the children will be delighted with a book reading, a meet and greet with the puppets and an opportunity to take the book home. 

For more information click here

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