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Kingston Arts

The Truth

The Mordialloc Theatre Company is presenting 'The Truth', a sharp comedic farce about marital infidelity and deceit.

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 30, 2026

Event Ends

Aug 2, 2026

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Venue

Shirley Burke Theatre

Location

64 Parkers Road, Parkdale VIC, Australia

by Florian Zeller, Directed by George Werther.

Michael is having an affair. His lies to cover it up get bigger and bigger. The truth, when revealed, proves to be far from straightforward – who is deceiving whom? Sex, lies and best friends’ wives – this witty comedy has it all. According to the Guardian. “The Truth is a devious must see you do not want to miss.

Florian Zeller is a French novelist and playwright. His work has been translated into a dozen languages, including English. THE TRUTH sees the widely celebrated Zeller gleefully playing with our assumptions as he unravels a web of fiction, delusion and hypocrisy. A masterpiece of marital manipulations, it’s a delicious comedy that asks us to consider the benefits of lying and the drawbacks of honesty.

“THE TRUTH is full of moments that will fill the audience with the catharsis of comedy. –SEEstage, April 2023

Presented by Mordialloc Theatre Company

For more information click here

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