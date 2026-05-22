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Kingston Arts

The Bruno Mars Experience

The Bruno Mars Experience featuring platinum selling artist J. Williams is an electrifying live show delivering all the hits you know and love

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Aug 1, 2026 19:00

Event Ends

Aug 1, 2026 21:45

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Venue

Kingston City Hall

Location

985 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

The Bruno Mars Experience featuring platinum selling artist J.Williams, is an electrifying live show delivering all the hits you know and love: Uptown Funk, 24K Magic, Treasure, Versace on the Floor and more.

Performed with tight choreography, powerhouse vocals, and magnetic showmanship. Backed by an incredible live band and dynamic dancers, this full-scale celebration of funk, soul, and feel-good pop brings slick moves, smooth harmonies, and a non-stop live atmosphere from start to finish.

Featuring performers from Williams Entertainment Coaching: Laurita Villar and Vivienne Milder.

The evening opens with Laurita Villar, who presents a timeless repertoire inspired by the legendary voices of Etta James, Aretha Franklin, Whitney Houston, and Julie London.

Later in the show, Vivienne joins for a special duet inspired by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars’ “Die With a Smile.”

This concert is in partnership with the Melbourne Academy of Performing Arts (MAPA), with MAPA students taking the stage for the finale number.

For more information click here

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