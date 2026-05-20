Events

 > Performing Arts > Music > Performing Arts Guide > Melbourne

ArtPlay, City of Melbourne

The Black Lullaby Experience

This is a space to share in the quiet magic of the lullaby with your little one. It is an invitation to slow down and experience a unique, evolving language…

Performing Arts Guide

Event Details

Category

Performing Arts Guide

Event Starts

Jun 6, 2026

Event Ends

Jun 7, 2026

Share Icon
Venue

ArtPlay

Location

Birrarung Marr, Melbourne, 3000

Rest, listen, and settle into a collective tapestry of sound. 

Artists: Dianne Morris, NIASHA and Kwamena Brace 

This is a space for families from all backgrounds to join us in a special public sharing of African and Caribbean culture. Within this gentle environment, you might hear the heritage of familiar songs alongside new melodies that have grown from the ideas and sounds shared by families during the work’s development.

Whether you are exploring soft percussion, humming along, or simply rocking your little one to the music, this is a space to share in the quiet magic of the lullaby. It is an invitation to slow down and experience a unique, evolving language of African and Caribbean song and belonging. 

Image credit: Darren Gill

Age: 0 to 24 months

Please ensure your child is within this age range.   

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Festivals & Programs

SPARK Ipswich Arts Festival

SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…

Regional Queensland

8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Italian Serenatas

Four cities. One voice. Endless drama.

Australia

18 Jun - 2 Jul 2026
Featured
Info Sessions

Meet the Melbourne Conservatorium of Music – Online Grad Study Expo

Join our online event, including Q&A with academics, to discover our specialist music courses and how we'll help you unlock…

Australia

30 Jun - 30 Jun 2026
Featured
Performances & Gigs

Catherine Traicos - Live at Church Street Studios, Sydney

An intimate solo performance blending classical, ambient and cinematic sound, featuring new music from In The Heart Of The Night.

New South Wales

26 Jun - 26 Jun 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login