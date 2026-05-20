The Black Lullaby Experience

Rest, listen, and settle into a collective tapestry of sound.

Artists: Dianne Morris, NIASHA and Kwamena Brace

This is a space for families from all backgrounds to join us in a special public sharing of African and Caribbean culture. Within this gentle environment, you might hear the heritage of familiar songs alongside new melodies that have grown from the ideas and sounds shared by families during the work’s development.

Whether you are exploring soft percussion, humming along, or simply rocking your little one to the music, this is a space to share in the quiet magic of the lullaby. It is an invitation to slow down and experience a unique, evolving language of African and Caribbean song and belonging.

Image credit: Darren Gill

Age: 0 to 24 months

Please ensure your child is within this age range.