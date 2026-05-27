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Bundoora Homestead Art Centre

Quiet Hour at Bundoora Homestead

Join us for a low-sensory session at Bundoora Homestead to experience the gallery with reduced stimuli.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jun 17, 2026 10:00

Event Ends

Sep 19, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Bundoora Homestead Art Centre

Location

7 Prospect Hill Dr, Bundoora VIC 3083, Australia

Join us for a low-sensory session at Bundoora Homestead to experience the gallery with reduced stimuli.

What to expect – Patrons who have booked in for Quiet Hour will be able to view current exhibitions outside of our regular opening hours, with reduced sensory stimuli and extra tools available to make your visit comfortable.

On arrival, you can pick up:

  • a sensory map of the gallery and current exhibitions
  • a small number of noise-reducing headphones
  • fidget toys
  • reduced sound and light in the galleries
  • a communication card

You can find out about our current exhibitions here.

When

Wednesday 17 June | 10am – 11am
Saturday 25 July | 3pm – 4pm
Wednesday 26 August | 10am – 11am
Saturday 19 September | 3pm – 4pm

Cost

Free to attend. Register here.

Please note spots are limited to 15 per session. Bookings are essential.

Plan your visit

To plan your visit click here.

On this webpage you will find:

  • A virtual tour of Bundoora Homestead
  • A video tour of Bundoora Homestead
  • A floorplan of the building
  • Accessibility and transport options

You can inform us of any access requirements in the booking form.

Getting here

To plan your visit click here

Join us in the Café!

If you would like to stay after your session, our café is open from 11-3, offering a variety of light refreshments including pastries, soup, scones, cakes and coffee.

 

Image credit: 1. Logan Mucha, A Beat to Hold Back the Dawn (install view) 2024. Photography: Keelan O’Hehir

2. Bundoora Homestead Art Centre. Copyright Darebin City Council

For more information click here

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