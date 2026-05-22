Professional Development: Facilitating Arts and Crafts Workshops

Do you have a creative skill or a passion you want to share with the world? Have you ever wanted to run a workshop but don’t know where to start? Join us to learn the basics of community arts and crafts facilitation as well as new ways to improve, engage and connect with your audience.

In this workshop you will learn:

how to structure workshops and develop a lesson plan including essential steps of designing and preparing great learning experiences

delivery methods that can be adapted to a different of situations and student/learner demographics

starter techniques to grab your learner’s attention

how to utilise the 5E Learning Model

how to increase participation and engagement

tips and advice on how to be a ‘great’ teacher and presenter.

Who will be teaching?

Maria Yebra (she/her) is the general manager of Laneway Learning, a charity promoting mental health, well-being and connection via community workshops. In the 14 years Laneway Learning has existed, Maria has taught hundreds of classes to thousands of participants on more than 50 different topics: from crochet to pottery to finding purpose, macrame, plant care and Spanish cooking!

Part of Laneway Learning’s vision is that anyone can share their knowledge and passions with their community and Maria has helped hundreds of people to create their own workshops and become engaging facilitators.