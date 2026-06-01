Garrmalang Festival 2026

Across the Festival, AANT Centre transforms into a welcoming place of gathering where you are invited to explore visual art, enjoy live music, relax and yarn with old friends and new friends.

On Friday night, join us for a special Welcome to Country, experience the opening of our art exhibitions, and gather on The Balcony from 7.45pm for MAYIMA, a special menu of bush food-inspired bites created by Fire and Forage, celebrating native ingredients. It’s the perfect way to round up an evening of culture, conversation and celebration.

On Saturday, from 10am-2pm, soak up the Festival atmosphere across the venue with coffee and refreshments around a long communal table outdoors, live music, the Marketplace and other activities, before the nighttime celebrations begin.

Then, arrive early from 5pm to enjoy Our Songs at 6pm before our powerful headline concert event that unites two generations of Torres Strait Islander artists for a rare, shared performance experience. Australian icon Christine Anu and her daughter ZIPPORAH (Sat 13 June 7pm, The Playhouse). The evening will begin with individual solo sets from both artists before culminating in a special collaborative finale celebrating family, legacy and the passing of stories through song. Audiences will experience ZIPPORAH’s striking blend of R&B, Neo-Soul and jazz-inflected sounds from her debut mixtape NAUNGU URUI, alongside the unmistakable voice and spirit of Christine Anu, whose extraordinary career has shaped the Australian cultural landscape for more than three decades.

Together We Are Beautiful (Sat 13 June 9.15pm, Studio Theatre), a bold late-night experience from Melbourne surreal artists and partners The Huxleys – Garrett and Will Huxley. Combining immersive visuals, performance art, music, video installation and dancefloor celebration, the event invites audiences into a joyful and unapologetically theatrical world celebrating queer creativity, First Nations artistry and connection through shared experience.

Friday 12 June from 6pm-9.30pm and Saturday 13 June from 10am.