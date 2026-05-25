Open Late With House of Gold

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Cairns Art Gallery
Gather your friends and delight in your artistic side with an evening of art at Cairns Art Gallery featuring an artist talk with Con Gerakaris, co-curator of Christian Thompson: House…
Artist Talks
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Back to the Orchard is an exhibition of paintings and drawings by Merrick Fry. These works are influenced by Asian…
30 Jun - 18 Jul 2026
SPARK Ipswich ignites the city for 5 dazzling days. Art, music, light and play collide in an immersive festival of…
8 Jul - 12 Jul 2026
Corinella and District Annual Art Show, an opportunity to view a wonderful collection of art of varied mediums produced by…
5 Jun - 8 Jun 2026
what we share brings together leading creative practitioners working in contemporary photographic portraiture and moving image in Australia.
20 May - 29 Aug 2026
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