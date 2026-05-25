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Cairns Art Gallery

Open Late With House of Gold

Gather your friends and delight in your artistic side with an evening of art at Cairns Art Gallery featuring an artist talk with Con Gerakaris, co-curator of Christian Thompson: House…

Artist Talks

Event Details

Category

Artist Talks

Event Starts

Jun 4, 2026 17:00

Event Ends

Jun 4, 2026 20:00

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Venue

Cairns Art Gallery

Location

40 Abbott St

Gather your friends and delight in your artistic side with an evening of art and music at Cairns Art Gallery.
Join Con Gerakaris, co-curator of Christian Thompson: House of Gold to delve deeper into Thompson’s fantastical and thought-provoking creative practice. In conversation with Angela Goddard, Cairns Art Gallery Director and Nathan Lee Long, President of Cairns & District Chinese Association, Con Gerakaris will discuss this remarkable exploration of intersectional identity, which sees Thompson exploring and honouring his Bidjara and Cantonese heritage through photographic and multi-media works.
Indulge in a drink and complimentary nibbles with friends on the balcony, enjoy live music, browse the Gallery shop or join the free guided tour.
Free event. RSVP essential as places are limited.
Program
5pm — Bar opens
5pm — Live Music
6pm — Con Gerakaris, Dr Christian Thompson AO: House of Gold in conversation
7pm — Guided tour of current exhibitions
8pm — Gallery closes

For more information click here

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