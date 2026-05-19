Music at MAG&M: Midwinter with Pastance

Join us at MAG&M for a unique Midwinter experience.

Celebrate the season with Pastance as they reinterpret medieval and early music through a contemporary lens. Blending historical repertoire with original compositions and improvisation, this is a unique opportunity to settle into a rich, atmospheric soundscape through an immersive live performance.

Alex Cronin is a is a highly regarded multi‑instrumentalist and composer with performances alongside Australia’s leading orchestras and early music ensembles including the Australian Chamber Orchestra, The Brandenburg Orchestra, Opera Australia and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

Alex Cronin will be performing as part of 3-piece ensemble featuring Megan Cronin, acclaimed soprano known for her expressive performances across early and contemporary choral music, and Myfanwy Dibben, soprano and recorder player specialising in early music.

Tickets include refreshments.

Learn more at: https://pastance.com.au/

Book now: Music at MAG&M: Midwinter with Pastance | Northern Beaches Council

About Music at MAG&M

Music at MAG&M showcases experimental music from Sydney and beyond in an intimate gallery setting.