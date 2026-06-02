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fortyfivedownstairs

Melbourne Studio School New Works

Loosely based on the New York Studio School model, an atelier system, we prioritise the acquisition of fundamental, analogue painting and drawing skills.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jun 2, 2026 12:00

Event Ends

Jun 27, 2026 16:00

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Venue

Fortyfive Downstairs

Location

45 Flinders Lane

Founded in 1998 by Richard Birmingham, Melbourne Studio School grew out of a need to re- calibrate painting and drawing in a Post-Modern era where conceptual arts practice and critical theory began to dominate teaching institutions throughout Australia and the world.

Loosely based on the New York Studio School model, an atelier system, we prioritise the acquisition of fundamental, analogue painting and drawing skills. You learn by doing. These skills include manual dexterity in mark making, practice in compositional language and exploration of colour theory.

A gradual assimilation is the key to mastering these disciplines whilst holding the observed and the imagined in balance.

This Group exhibition represents the work of 16 artists currently working at the school. Their work represents a cross-section of themes ranging from figuration to abstraction.

Many of these artists pursue independent careers and exhibit regularly outside the school structure. Attendance at MSS provides an opportunity to enhance their professional practice.

Those who attend classes, are encouraged to discover their authentic voice, develop a body of work of exhibition standard and establish an independent studio practice away from school hours.

Drawing and painting flourishes when there’s a willingness to explore process and medium over any predetermined outcome.

A spirit of enquiry creates the best chance for something transformative, something special to take place in the work.

Richard Birmingham 2026

Artists:

Jill Anderson, Lynne Bechervaise, Jarnie Birmingham, Lyn Buckingham, Pam Cheetham, Julie Chiffey, Philippa Croll, Carsten Segerlund Frederiksen, Susan Hase, Joy Elizabeth Lea, Lesley Lodge, John McCallum, Carol A Palfrey, Rosemarie Reber, Sandra Smillie, Sue Sweeney, Yaping Jiang

Image: ‘Letters and Numbers’, Lyn Buckingham, acrylic on canvas, 30 x 30 inches.

For more information click here

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