China National Opera: Opera Gala with Orchestra

China National Opera House, China’s leading national opera company, makes its Australian debut with a concert showcasing a wide-ranging selection of operatic and orchestral works. Founded in 1952, the company has established a strong international presence, performing on major stages across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

A distinguished cast of leading opera singers performs with orchestra, conducted by Yuan Ding. The programme features highlights from The Magic Flute, La Traviata, Carmen and Turandot, alongside Chinese works including the Butterfly Lover’s Violin Concerto and My Homeland.

Blending Western opera with Chinese musical traditions, this performance offers a compelling operatic experience in a single evening.