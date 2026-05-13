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China National Opera: Opera Gala with Orchestra

East Meets West in Opera

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jul 19, 2026 19:30

Event Ends

Jul 19, 2026 21:30

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Venue

Sydney Opera House

Location

Bennelong Point

China National Opera House, China’s leading national opera company, makes its Australian debut with a concert showcasing a wide-ranging selection of operatic and orchestral works. Founded in 1952, the company has established a strong international presence, performing on major stages across Europe, Asia and the Americas.

A distinguished cast of leading opera singers performs with orchestra, conducted by Yuan Ding. The programme features highlights from The Magic Flute, La Traviata, Carmen and Turandot, alongside Chinese works including the Butterfly Lover’s Violin Concerto and My Homeland.

Blending Western opera with Chinese musical traditions, this performance offers a compelling operatic experience in a single evening.

For more information click here

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