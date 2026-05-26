IN.RESIDENCE: GATHERING.2

The Liberty Theatre reawakens this winter for GATHERING.2.

With no singular point of view and movement that dissolves and re-forms around you, at its core, GATHERING.2 is about proximity.

This is a living work. An invitation to step inside, to witness and connect.

A convergence of bodies and sound, GATHERING.2 invites you into a shared space where contemporary dance is encountered intimately in real time.

After a charged 2025 season, we return with new concepts, new sounds and new moves.

Curated by Raewyn Hill, choreographers Laura Boynes, Sam Coren, May Greenberg, and Shaun Johnston each carve out a distinct choreographic voice, shaping new works that resonate uniquely within the walls of the Liberty Theatre.

With live sound by Mowgli and DJ ADEBOII, this is performance that you can feel as well as see.

Mark Haslam crafts striking visual worlds where design and movement are inseparable, while Logan Ringshaw ignites the space with high-energy street crew dance-offs that pulse with rhythm, rivalry, and raw connection.

Across three expansive weekends, the Liberty Theatre becomes a shifting landscape, activated by performers, audience and space alike.

Performance Dates 2026

WEEKEND 1

THURSDAY 18 JUNE (OPENING NIGHT) 7.30pm

FRIDAY 19 JUNE 7.30pm

SATURDAY 20 JUNE 7.30pm

WEEKEND 2

FRIDAY 26 JUNE 7.30pm

SATURDAY 27 JUNE 7.30pm

WEEKEND 3

FRIDAY 3 JULY 7.30pm

SATURDAY 4 JULY 7.30pm