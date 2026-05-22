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Kingston Arts

Hands in Play: Tactile Sculpture Workshop

Join artist Moon Girle for a gentle, sensory workshop where making becomes a way to connect, explore and regulate through the hands

Workshops

Event Details

Category

Workshops

Event Starts

Jun 11, 2026 11:30

Event Ends

Jun 11, 2026 13:00

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Venue

Kingston Arts Centre

Location

979 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

Join artist Moon Girle for a gentle, sensory workshop where making becomes a way to connect, explore and regulate through the hands. Using simple found objects and tactile materials, participants are invited to build small sculptural forms through stacking, wrapping, covering and layering.

The session begins with a short visual check-in and calming activity, supporting participants to settle into the space and connect with how they are feeling before beginning to make.

This hands-on process offers a playful, non-verbal way to engage with texture, repetition and transformation. In a calm, supportive, all-abilities space, participants are encouraged to work at their own pace, using simple, satisfying actions to explore creativity without pressure or expectation.

Who will be teaching?

Moon Girle (Caity Girle) is a Naarm/Melbourne-based multidisciplinary artist and production designer who creates tactile, inclusive experiences through colour, texture and play. Guided by ancestral craft traditions, she approaches making as an act of care and connection.

Caity has extensive experience working in disability and community arts, including facilitating creative programs and designing accessible, participant-led workshops for people with intellectual disabilities. Her trauma-aware, neurodivergent-affirming approach prioritises dignity, safety and individual communication styles.

She holds a Bachelor of Fine Art from RMIT University and has exhibited across Australia and internationally, including as an artist on the touring project Children’s Sensorium at Townsville City Galleries. 

This workshop is accessible for all abilities.

For more information click here

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