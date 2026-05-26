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Dan Withey: Finite Bounty

Finite Bounty is a painting exhibition by Adelaide artist Dan Withey, bringing creatures, landscapes and objects to life in a colourful, playful world of humour and magic.

Exhibitions

Event Details

Category

Exhibitions

Event Starts

Jul 24, 2027 12:30

Event Ends

Sep 19, 2027 20:30

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Venue

Middleback Arts Centre

Location

141a Nicolson Avenue, Whyalla Norrie SA, Australia

Finite Bounty is an exhibition of paintings by Adelaide-based artist Dan Withey exploring the theme of animism (the belief that objects, sacred places, animals, and natural phenomena possess a distinct spiritual essence).

Anthropomorphic creatures, strange characters, animals, rainbows, magical happenings, and landscapes come-to-life to inhabit Withey’s fantastical world, which is rendered in his signature illustrative, playful and imaginative style. In this body of work Withey dismantles hierarchical boundaries between human, animal, plant, landscape and inanimate object.

His worlds are imbued with a magic that asks us to consider what unknown secrets a mountain or a flower or a spider’s web might know that we don’t. Visual metaphor, puns, and absurd scenes point to the strangeness of contemporary life, as a way for Withey to poke fun at his own existential angst through a humorous irreverent attitude.

Finite Bounty represents a stylistic departure for Withey, with a looser more expressive approach exploding onto the canvas to fill the composition with expressive mark making and patterning which Withey uses to build complex compositions that jostle with life and vibrancy.

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