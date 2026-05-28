Creative Toolbox: Learning Labs

Step out of your studio and into the Toolbox with two hands-on professional development events designed for artists and creative practitioners building sustainable creative careers.

Building Your Audience- 15 June 2026

Explore audience development through community engagement, social media and public relations. Grow your profile, build your community.

Money, Money, Money – 3 August 2026

Explore grants, philanthropy, freelance finances, income generation, and monetising creative practice. Build confidence around the business side of creative practice.

Expect expert-led learning, honest conversation, peer exchange, and opportunities to bring your own creative challenges into the room. Alongside workshops, the program also includes artistic offerings, and space to connect with fellow creatives.

Explore the full program and book now.

Places are limited and bookings are essential.