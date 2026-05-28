Events

 > All Arts > Community Development > Info Sessions > New South Wales

Inner West Council

Creative Toolbox: Learning Labs

Upskill, connect and grow your creative career. 

Info Sessions

Event Details

Category

Info Sessions

Event Starts

Jun 15, 2026 13:30

Event Ends

Jun 15, 2026 19:30

Share Icon
Venue

Marrickville Pavillion, Marrickville Library

Location

313 Marrickville road, Marrickville

Step out of your studio and into the Toolbox with two hands-on professional development events designed for artists and creative practitioners building sustainable creative careers.

Building Your Audience- 15 June 2026

Explore audience development through community engagement, social media and public relations. Grow your profile, build your community.

Money, Money, Money – 3 August 2026

Explore grants, philanthropy, freelance finances, income generation, and monetising creative practice. Build confidence around the business side of creative practice.

Expect expert-led learning, honest conversation, peer exchange, and opportunities to bring your own creative challenges into the room. Alongside workshops, the program also includes artistic offerings, and space to connect with fellow creatives.

Explore the full program and book now.

Places are limited and bookings are essential.

For more information click here

Related Events

Featured
Tourism

Festival of Voices 2026

We're back in 2026! Your winter escape for music superstars - like Casey Donovan, singalong fun - like AC/DC choir,…

Tasmania

30 Jun - 15 Jul 2026
Workshops

Professional Development: Facilitating Arts and Crafts Workshops

Do you have a creative skill or a passion you want to share with the world? Have you ever wanted…

Melbourne

21 Jul - 21 Jul 2026
Performing Arts Guide

The Black Lullaby Experience

This is a space to share in the quiet magic of the lullaby with your little one. It is an…

Melbourne

6 Jun - 7 Jun 2026
Tourism

Garrmalang Festival 2026

Garrmalang Festival 2026 promises a vibrant celebration of First Nations storytelling, culture and connection, with music, performance, art and immersive…

Darwin

12 Jun - 13 Jun 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login