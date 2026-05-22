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Belconnen Arts Centre

Artists in Conversation: Kerry McInnis, Mike MacGregor, Steve Roper, and Brian Hincksman

Register your place for this free Artist in Conversation event with artists Kerry McInnis, Mike MacGregor, Steve Roper, and Brian Hincksman.

Artist Talks

Event Details

Category

Artist Talks

Event Starts

Jun 20, 2026 14:00

Event Ends

Jun 20, 2026 15:00

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Venue

Belconnen Arts Centre

Location

118 Emu Bank, Belconnen ACT, Australia

Join us for an artist’s talk with Kerry McInnis, Mike MacGregor, Steve Roper, and Brian Hincksman to learn more about their practice and artworks in the Of Ravens and Rivers, Works, and Abstract Connotations exhibitions.

 

Kerry McInnis has been painting the landscape for five decades and is also known for her portraiture work. She exhibited in Canberra with Solander Gallery and Nancy Sever Gallery, and in Sydney at Wagner Contemporary Gallery where she exhibited her landscape oeuvre for over 12 years, holding numerous solo and group exhibitions.

Mike MacGregor has focused his creative energy into sculptural work, especially working in forged metal and combinations of iron with glass, marble, and wood over the past 20 years.

Steve Roper studied architecture, art, and teaching in Sydney. He has painted a variety of subjects, including interiors, landscape, and cartoons. More recently, he has taken up ceramics as well. Steve has won various awards in ceramics and painting.

Brian Hincksman is a polymath of the Canberra art scene, with a distinguished reputation, a musician, poet, set designer, and visual artist. He has had several exhibitions locally and interstate with solo and group shows, developing an abstract visual language focused on realising philosophical ideas through painting.

 

These exhibitions run from 22 May – 5 July 2026.

For more information click here

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