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Belconnen Arts Centre

Afterlight: Language Moves Here

A short animated film screened outdoors offering an immersive projection that brings language, Country, and story to life through moving image.

First Nations

Event Details

Category

First Nations

Event Starts

May 22, 2026 18:00

Event Ends

Jul 5, 2026 21:00

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Venue

Belconnen Arts Centre

Location

118 Emu Bank, Belconnen ACT, Australia

The premiere commission for our lakeside projection program Afterlight is Rechelle Turner and Marissa McDowell’s animated film Language Moves Here. A powerful collaboration between two Wiradyuri artists, this immersive projection brings language, Country, and story to life through moving image.

Language Moves Here, an 8-minute silent film will be projected onto the west-facing side of the Theatre, above the external café & bar seating area, and will play on a loop from sundown to 9pm every evening until 5 July, 2026.

Through this commission and presentation, we would like to acknowledge and pay our deepest respect for Ngunnawal and other First Nations peoples who have made this region their home.

For more information click here

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