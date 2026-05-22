Afterlight: Language Moves Here

The premiere commission for our lakeside projection program Afterlight is Rechelle Turner and Marissa McDowell’s animated film Language Moves Here. A powerful collaboration between two Wiradyuri artists, this immersive projection brings language, Country, and story to life through moving image.
Language Moves Here, an 8-minute silent film will be projected onto the west-facing side of the Theatre, above the external café & bar seating area, and will play on a loop from sundown to 9pm every evening until 5 July, 2026.
Through this commission and presentation, we would like to acknowledge and pay our deepest respect for Ngunnawal and other First Nations peoples who have made this region their home.
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