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Kingston Arts

Affinity Quartet and Friends

This June, the Kingston Arts Centre will host the award-winning Affinity Quartet and Friends, the Melbourne-based chamber music ensemble, praised by critics for their flawless performances

Performances & Gigs

Event Details

Category

Performances & Gigs

Event Starts

Jun 14, 2026 14:00

Event Ends

Jun 14, 2026 15:00

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Venue

Kingston Arts Centre

Location

979 Nepean Highway, Moorabbin VIC, Australia

This June, the Kingston Arts Centre will host the award-winning Affinity Quartet, a renowned Melbourne-based chamber music ensemble, praised by critics for their ‘emotional breadth’ and ‘flawless’ approach to classical and contemporary chamber music.

Having performed together for over 10 years, the group is recognised across Australia, and internationally, as one of Australia’s most highly sought-after chamber music ensembles. Loved by chamber music fans and novices alike for their bold interpretations of classical pieces, and their commitment to performing Australian chamber music.

Performers include violinists Catherina Lee and Nicholas Waters, violist Josef Hanna, and cellist Mee Na Lojewski.

For this special performance at Kingston Arts Centre Theatre, Affinity Quartet will be joined by acclaimed Australian violist Isabella Bignasca, who recently returned from New York following a prestigious fellowship with Carnegie Hall’s Ensemble Connect program.

Audiences will recognise familiar works by Mozart and Brahms, but rarely will they have heard them performed in a way that evokes such emotion, offering an intimate performance and a chance to connect with music and musician alike.   

“The … dramatic conclusion brought the audience to its feet with great applause and murmurs of “wow”, … people [were] astonished by such a passionate performance from four impressive young players.” – Classic Melbourne

 … one of the most intense musical experiences one could enjoy.” – Limelight

For more information click here

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