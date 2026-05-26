RLI Residency is seeking residents for 2026.

Apply now for a one‑week, early‑stage development program for performance artists to test, explore and begin new work.

The residency offers dedicated space and financial support for ideas that are still taking shape – creating room for experimentation without the expectation of a finished outcome.

Support includes free venue, artist stipend, access stipend, carer stipend, documentation, closed showing.

Residency Timelines

Residency Commences Monday 6 July 2026

Closed Showing Sunday 12 July 2026, 11am to 2pm

Residency Concludes Sunday 12 July 2026

Download and read the information pack here before applying.

Find more information and the application link here.

Applications will close at midnight on Monday 8 June, 2026.

Image: Snakeface, Aliyah Knight, Fruit Box Theatre. Part of RLI Residency 2024. Photograph Mark Bond.