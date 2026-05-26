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Randwick City Council

RLI Residency

A one-week, early-stage development program for performance artists to test, explore and begin new work.

Expression of Interest

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Jun 9, 2026

Accepting applications from

National

Artform

Theatre

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RLI Residency is seeking residents for 2026.

Apply now for a one‑week, early‑stage development program for performance artists to test, explore and begin new work.

The residency offers dedicated space and financial support for ideas that are still taking shape – creating room for experimentation without the expectation of a finished outcome.

Support includes free venue, artist stipend, access stipend, carer stipend, documentation, closed showing.

Residency Timelines

  • Residency Commences Monday 6 July 2026
  • Closed Showing Sunday 12 July 2026, 11am to 2pm
  • Residency Concludes Sunday 12 July 2026

Download and read the information pack here before applying.

Find more information and the application link here.

Applications will close at midnight on Monday 8 June, 2026.

Image: Snakeface, Aliyah Knight, Fruit Box Theatre. Part of RLI Residency 2024. Photograph Mark Bond.

For more information click here

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