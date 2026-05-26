RLI Residency is seeking residents for 2026.
Apply now for a one‑week, early‑stage development program for performance artists to test, explore and begin new work.
The residency offers dedicated space and financial support for ideas that are still taking shape – creating room for experimentation without the expectation of a finished outcome.
Support includes free venue, artist stipend, access stipend, carer stipend, documentation, closed showing.
Residency Timelines
- Residency Commences Monday 6 July 2026
- Closed Showing Sunday 12 July 2026, 11am to 2pm
- Residency Concludes Sunday 12 July 2026
Download and read the information pack here before applying.
Find more information and the application link here.
Applications will close at midnight on Monday 8 June, 2026.
Image: Snakeface, Aliyah Knight, Fruit Box Theatre. Part of RLI Residency 2024. Photograph Mark Bond.
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