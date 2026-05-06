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Darebin Arts

Darebin Arts Speakeasy: 2027 Presentation Season Applications

Apply now to be part of Darebin's award-winning performing arts program in 2027. We are seeking new works that are ready for presentation at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre or…

Expression of Interest

Opportunity Details

Closing Date

Jun 14, 2026

Accepting applications from

Victoria

Artform

Theatre

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Expressions of Interest: Darebin Arts Speakeasy 2027 presentation season

Darebin Arts Speakeasy is seeking to partner with independent artists and companies to produce new work for audiences across our venues: Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre and Darebin Arts Centre.  

This is a multi-artform program, spanning theatre, dance, circus, live art, and work that sits across and between those categories. The program is not guided by theme but looks to artists for their ability to make innovative, entertaining and engaging live performances that speak to the questions of our time.  

We value work that can demonstrate an empathy with our programming priorities, which include original and compelling contributions to a cultural conversation; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-led work; diverse local voices; addressing the climate emergency; and access for all.  

Through the support of an independent curatorial panel, the program champions artists who push these conversations forward and show us something new.   

Available spaces at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre include the Main Hall and Studio One and Darebin Arts Centre’s Theatre.

Read our Guidelines(PDF, 19MB) for more information about the application process.

All artists and companies are encouraged to apply; you do not have to be a Darebin resident, but a demonstrated connection to Darebin is highly desirable.

An online information session will be held online on Tuesday 19 May 2026 at 6pm and an in-person info session will be held at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre on Tuesday 26 May 2026 at 6pm. If you would like to attend either session, please RSVP here or email [email protected]. The online session will be recorded and made available from the Darebin Arts website from 22 May until applications close.  

Applications must be submitted via the SmartyGrants platform. If an online form application is a significant barrier to you, please email Beau McCafferty (Strategic Leader of Programming), Hiroki Kobayashi (Senior Arts Programmer) or Mark Pritchard (Senior Arts Programmer) to discuss your idea.

Images:
THE BLOK by A Daylight Connection for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Jacinta Keefe
Tantrum for 6 by Harrison Richie-Jones for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Darren Gill
One Night Only by Jackson Castiglione and rawcus for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Darren Gill
Djuna by Eva Rees and Bullet Heart Club for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Darren Gill
Pride & Prejudice by Bloomshed for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Sarah Walker

For more information click here

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