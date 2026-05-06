Expressions of Interest: Darebin Arts Speakeasy 2027 presentation season

Darebin Arts Speakeasy is seeking to partner with independent artists and companies to produce new work for audiences across our venues: Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre and Darebin Arts Centre.

This is a multi-artform program, spanning theatre, dance, circus, live art, and work that sits across and between those categories. The program is not guided by theme but looks to artists for their ability to make innovative, entertaining and engaging live performances that speak to the questions of our time.

We value work that can demonstrate an empathy with our programming priorities, which include original and compelling contributions to a cultural conversation; Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander-led work; diverse local voices; addressing the climate emergency; and access for all.

Through the support of an independent curatorial panel, the program champions artists who push these conversations forward and show us something new.

Available spaces at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre include the Main Hall and Studio One and Darebin Arts Centre’s Theatre.

Read our Guidelines(PDF, 19MB) for more information about the application process.

All artists and companies are encouraged to apply; you do not have to be a Darebin resident, but a demonstrated connection to Darebin is highly desirable.

An online information session will be held online on Tuesday 19 May 2026 at 6pm and an in-person info session will be held at Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre on Tuesday 26 May 2026 at 6pm. If you would like to attend either session, please RSVP here or email [email protected]. The online session will be recorded and made available from the Darebin Arts website from 22 May until applications close.

Applications must be submitted via the SmartyGrants platform. If an online form application is a significant barrier to you, please email Beau McCafferty (Strategic Leader of Programming), Hiroki Kobayashi (Senior Arts Programmer) or Mark Pritchard (Senior Arts Programmer) to discuss your idea.

Images:

THE BLOK by A Daylight Connection for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Jacinta Keefe

Tantrum for 6 by Harrison Richie-Jones for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Darren Gill

One Night Only by Jackson Castiglione and rawcus for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Darren Gill

Djuna by Eva Rees and Bullet Heart Club for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Darren Gill

Pride & Prejudice by Bloomshed for Darebin Arts Speakeasy in 2025, image by Sarah Walker