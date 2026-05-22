Call out to Victorian Visual Artists: Sculptors, Photographers, Digital Artists, Graphic Designers, Textile and Installation Artists

FAC Open Exhibition 2026 is seeking submissions from all visual art mediums to explore the theme of ‘home’, memory, imagination and connection to place. The theme is open to broad artistic interpretation and is a unique opportunity for artists of all levels to connect and be part of a group exhibition. The winning artist will be awarded $1,000 and a FAC Exhibition and Opening Event opportunity in 2027.

Entry $20

Online applications until midnight Sunday 5 July 2026

Successful entrants notified by Tuesday 14 July

Delivery of Artwork to Cube 37: Friday 24 July 10am-5pm or Saturday 25 July, 10am-2pm

Exhibition: Thursday 30 July to Friday 28 August, Cube Gallery, 37 Davey Street

Artwork Collection: Saturday 29 August 10am-5pm or Monday 31 August 10am-5pm

Opening Event & Winner Announced: Friday 31 July, 6pm

Registration Essential: FAC Box Office 03 9784 1060 or thefac.com.au

Image: Belinda Nye, Leaving the Peninsula, digital print (detail)