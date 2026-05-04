The Contemporary Music Fund (CMF) assists homegrown contemporary music artists with projects that enable them to produce and promote their…
Closing
A one-week, early-stage development program for performance artists to test, explore and begin new work.
Closing 9 Jun 2026
Apply now to be part of Darebin's award-winning performing arts program in 2027. We are seeking new works that are…
Closing 14 Jun 2026
Submissions are now open for the 2026 Young Composer Award.
Closing 22 Jun 2026
Get free newsletters full of the best in Australian arts news, jobs and more delivered to your inbox!