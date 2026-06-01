Grants

 > All Arts > Expression of Interest > Melbourne

Grant Details

Classification

Expression of Interest

Grant Amount

Up to $5,000

Application Type

Group (Not incorporated)

Artform

All Arts

Accepting applications from

Victoria

Share Icon

Brimbank city Council

Art Spaces Activation Partnership Funding - up to $3000

Artists are invited to submit an Expression of Interest for funding to support arts projects in Brimbank. We encourage applications from artists in Melbourne’s western region, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, and artists from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Brimbank City Council is celebrating the transformation of Sunshine into the CBD of Melbourne’s west, with the Victorian Government’s investment in the Sunshine Station Masterplan supporting the revitalisation of Clarke Street as a vibrant cultural and community destination. Artists are encouraged to consider creative activations for Clarke Street in the lead up to the completion of the development in 2029, including temporary public art, performances and community-focused projects that reflect the unique cultural identity of Melbourne’s west.

We also welcome projects that connect with community events such as Lunar New Year, Midsumma, Reconciliation Week, NAIDOC Week, Refugee Week, International Day of People with Disability, and other local cultural celebrations.

This funding program enables artists to collaborate with Council on creative projects that connect with and engage the Brimbank community.

Artists can apply for up to $3,000 to deliver community-focused art projects, which must be completed within the financial year.

Read the Art Spaces Activation Partnership Funding Expression of Interest Guidelines before applying.

If you need assistance with your application or for further information contact the Art Spaces Officer at [email protected] or 9249 4397

Applications close Monday 6 July, 5pm

For more information visit – Apply now

If you want to apply for this grant and not sure where to start, we have a free workshop in June to help you! Check out our INfuse Artist Networking – Grant Writing for Creatives workshop and learn how to craft a strong funding application and navigate the grant process with practical tools and expert guidance. Learn more

For more information click here

Related Grants

Funding

Arts Short Notice Activity Program

The Arts Short Notice Activity Program (Arts SNAP) for individuals and groups offers funding for regional, national and international short…

All Arts

Closing

Featured
Expression of Interest

Join Nillumbik Shire Council Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee

Help shape Arts and Culture in Nillumbik by joining the Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee

Community Development

Closing 19 Jun 2026
Featured
Expression of Interest

Giving Culture Partnerships

Partner with Giving Culture now in time for Christmas to promote your 2026 events and activities!

All Arts

Closing 30 Jun 2026
Featured
Expression of Interest

Randwick Town Hall Takeover

An invitation for multidisciplinary artists to reimagine civic infrastructure in bold new ways.

All Arts

Closing 9 Jun 2026
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login