Artists are invited to submit an Expression of Interest for funding to support arts projects in Brimbank. We encourage applications from artists in Melbourne’s western region, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, and artists from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Brimbank City Council is celebrating the transformation of Sunshine into the CBD of Melbourne’s west, with the Victorian Government’s investment in the Sunshine Station Masterplan supporting the revitalisation of Clarke Street as a vibrant cultural and community destination. Artists are encouraged to consider creative activations for Clarke Street in the lead up to the completion of the development in 2029, including temporary public art, performances and community-focused projects that reflect the unique cultural identity of Melbourne’s west.

We also welcome projects that connect with community events such as Lunar New Year, Midsumma, Reconciliation Week, NAIDOC Week, Refugee Week, International Day of People with Disability, and other local cultural celebrations.

This funding program enables artists to collaborate with Council on creative projects that connect with and engage the Brimbank community.

Artists can apply for up to $3,000 to deliver community-focused art projects, which must be completed within the financial year.

Read the Art Spaces Activation Partnership Funding Expression of Interest Guidelines before applying.

If you need assistance with your application or for further information contact the Art Spaces Officer at [email protected] or 9249 4397

Applications close Monday 6 July, 5pm

For more information visit – Apply now

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If you want to apply for this grant and not sure where to start, we have a free workshop in June to help you! Check out our INfuse Artist Networking – Grant Writing for Creatives workshop and learn how to craft a strong funding application and navigate the grant process with practical tools and expert guidance. Learn more