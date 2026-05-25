The 2026 Kedumba Drawing Award is here with a $20,000 prize!

Open to all resident Australian artists over 18 working in the broad sphere of drawing.

The award is acquisitive with the winning work becoming a permanent part of The Kedumba Collection.

Exhibition Details

All selected works will be exhibited in Kedumba Gallery from the 22nd of August until the 27th of September 2026.

Entries close 30th of June.

Visit our website to enter.

Follow us on Instagram for updates: @kedumba_drawing_collection_