The Business of Comedy Conference – an Australian first

The Business of Comedy Conference runs from 16 to 18 April 2026 at Crowne Plaza Melbourne, with a stated mission to ‘enhance the comedy sector’s economic value across Victoria and Australia while enriching the lives of its creators’.

Over 450 attendees are expected, including representatives from federal and state governments, metropolitan and regional councils, technology and creative industries, producers, directors, writers and performers, as well as NGOs, social media influencers, celebrities, training and development providers and members of the public eager to engage with this growing industry – all coming together for the three-day conference, which coincides with the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

We spoke to Morry Morgan, co-creator (with Lily Geddes) of the first conference of its kind in Australia.

From left, Lily Geddes and Morry Morgan, co-creators of The Business of Comedy Conference. Image: Supplied.

Hi Morry, what can you tell us about the Business of Comedy Conference?

Morry Morgan: The Business of Comedy Conference is an Australian first, bringing together all industries that are touched by the creative artform of comedy. We have filmmakers, television commercial directors, cinematographers, radio hosts, theatre and stage producers, advertising and branding executives, animators and of course comedians and comedy writers coming together for Australia’s inaugural business of comedy conference.

There is a simple goal, and that is to grow the comedy economy. We can do that by building relationships, connections and encouraging collaboration through ‘planned serendipity’.

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Are business and comedy mutually exclusive?

MM: Some of the richest entertainers in the world are comedians. They became successful by understanding and leveraging all the vertical industries that are touched by comedy.

These vertical industries include film, TV, theatre, radio, podcasting, branding and advertising, animation and keynote speaking – just to name a few. Dave Hughes, Kitty Flanagan and even Eric Bana are comedians who also understand the importance of being business savvy.

You’ve been working for 10 years in the comedy industry. Can you tell us a bit about what you’ve done in that time and what some of the highlights have been?

MM: I’ve built a stand-up comedy school, The Hard Knock Knocks Comedy School, with the help of some of Australia’s most well recognised comedians including Bradford Oakes, Lawrence Mooney, Bev Killick, Jimeoin and even Dave Hughes.

In the 10 years, we’ve had seven graduates in the National Grand Finals of Raw Comedy. Many have become professional comedians, performing shows across the country. Many of those graduates are also moderators at the Business of Comedy Conference.

Who will be appearing and presenting at the conference?

MM: Some famous names you might recognise include Elliot Goblet (Jack Levi), Trevor Marmalade, Wilbur Wilde and comedy actor Stephen Hall.

We’ve also got Nina Taylor MP presenting on the opening session, as well as key creative industry organisations including Humanitix, Eventbrite, Buxton Walker, The Chaser and The Onion from the US.

What will ‘success’ look like for you looking back at this year’s conference?

MM: Having a room of unlike-minded people, who share one thing in common – comedy; networking outside the 12 panels and lunches; coming up with new ideas; brainstorming shows; and ultimately enlarging the comedy economy.

What would you say to anyone wondering whether they should sign up to attend the conference – why should they come along?

MM: This is the first of what is likely to become a popular feature on the comedy calendar. To be able to say ‘you were there’ at the beginning, alongside comedy greats and creative geniuses, is almost enough.

But more importantly, you’ll have front row seats, and possibly a driver’s seat, in the growing laughter economy.

The Business of Comedy Conference runs from 16 to 18 April at Crowne Plaza Melbourne.

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